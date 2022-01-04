The new frequencies of digital terrestrial in Valle d’Aosta have made the French-speaking channels disappear

The Tgr of Friuli Venezia Giulia in place of the one broadcast by the St-Christophe office. The “disappearance” from channels 101, 102 and 103 of France 2, Rts 1 and Tv5 Monde. These are the first two consequences of the reorganization of the frequencies of digital terrestrial television, which began today in the Aosta Valley. If it was enough to re-tune the television or the decoder to see the Tgr of the Valle d’Aosta, we will have to wait to review the three French-speaking channels. The Region is working to restart the broadcast, then a re-tuning will be enough: “The question is being resolved by the Presidency of the Region with the collaboration of the Innovation and Digital Agenda department” explains the Councilor for Innovation, Carlo Marzi.

The three French-speaking channels are retransmitted in the Valley by Rai Com spa, thanks to an international agreement. France 2, French public channel, Rts 1, French-speaking Swiss television, and Tv5 Monde Europe are no longer received after the RAI frequency change. Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3 and Rai News 24 have been reorganized throughout the Valley. The reorganization of all the other frequencies began this morning in the Coumba Freide area and in the Valdigne; tomorrow it is the turn of the Aosta, Monte Emilius and Gran Paradiso area; Wednesday will be the turn in the Lower Valley, in the Monte Rosa area; Thursday to the areas of the former mountain communities Evançon and Monte Cervino.