the new frontier of fraud and disinformation

In March of this year, just a few weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, the news channel Ukraine-24 published – after a computer attack – a video of President Zelenksi calling for the surrender of his troops. The clip, a crude manipulation of low quality and just over a minute long, also went viral through the main social networks, from where it was quickly removed. Regardless of how unconvincing the product was, it was the first recorded use of an intentionally created deepfake as a weapon of disinformation.

The Oxford Dictionary defines deepfakes as “a video of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered to appear to be someone else, usually used maliciously or to spread false information.” The result is a video file in which the facial features of a source subject are translated to a target subject, while maintaining the latter’s expressions and movements. The term deepfake is a combination of deep learning, an artificial intelligence technique, and the word fake.

“There are many types of deepfakes, there are the most basic and the most advanced and detailed”, says Sebastian Vaggi, the digital artist behind the YouTube channel DeepfakesAR. Among his works, the recent deepfake of Messi stands out singing in Luis Miguel’s video clip “I have everything except you”, part of a World Cup campaign for a sports channel and Guillermo Francella playing Rambo, among others.

“If we go to the basics, simply with an image and the right software we can make a deepfake,” says Sebastián. “In these deepfakes, by having so little material, results are obtained that are less similar to the person we want to put and in low resolution, but time is saved since in minutes you can have the results,” he explains. However, to obtain more credible effects much more time is needed, both human and computational. “In advanced deepfakes, between one thousand and ten thousand images of the face of the person who wants to be placed in the video are used, and depending on the resolution and quality that is sought, the process can take between one to four weeks,” he specifies. .

The software needed to generate deepfakes is free and easy to downloadAlthough that doesn’t mean it’s an easy job. The procedure for creating believable deepfakes not only requires powerful hardware, also requires a quantity of knowledge of the most diverse: from the operation of neural networks to video editing and post-production. “For the most advanced deepfakes, video cards with a large amount of memory are required, the more memory, the more resolution can be achieved. The most common thing in the audiovisual world is to use boards with more than 24 GB of RAM or directly hire a GPU [ndr: unidades de procesamiento gráfico] in cloud services”, specifies Vaggi.

The technology that makes deepfakes possible can be traced back to the year 1997 with the Video Rewrite program. This software, designed for dubbing movies, could synchronize the lip movements of the actors with a new audio track using artificial intelligence, creating a new video in which the characters said something different from the original recording. However, the real revolution began in 2017, when a user with the pseudonym “DeepFake” published pornographic videos on a Reddit forum starring Hollywood actresses such as Emma Watson, Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and singer Taylor Swift. The user had trained artificial intelligence algorithms using adult movies and the aforementioned actresses. Immediately, tens of thousands of people began making the same videos and sharing them, revealing significant consequences for privacy and identity.

As expected, cybercriminals immediately appropriated these tools to innovate their crime. In January 2020, scammers cloned the voice of the director of a major company and convinced the manager of a bank in the United Arab Emirates to authorize a $35 million transfer. The executive and the manager had already talked in the past, so he identified the voice as authentic and approved the operation. The $35 million ended up in the hands of criminals.

This is the second case of fraud carried out using voice cloning technology. The first happened in 2019 in the United Kingdom, when the manager of an energy company received a call from what appeared to be the CEO of the parent company, based in Germany, asking for an urgent transfer of 220,000 euros. The British employee, obeying the order of his supposed boss, carried it out immediately.

Now, cybercriminals are taking advantage of deepfakes to appear in remote job interviews for positions at tech companies. In this way, they seek to access passwords, sensitive information and computer systems in order to install malicious software to carry out attacks or to access databases and personal and financial information of customers and the company. This type of scam is becoming so common that on June 28 the FBI issued an alert to warn of the increase in these types of reports.

For Sebastián Vaggi, just as in the past the same thing happened with photomontages, the misuse of this resource is inevitable. “There is no way to stop this type of technology, I think you have to find the best way to adapt. Currently they are not perfect and can be detected, but I think that in the medium term it will be impossible”, he adds. “Today they can be detected by inconsistencies in lighting or reflections in the eyes, for example. Also when passing certain objects in front of the faces, they usually generate an unnatural movement, but these are things that evolve very quickly and in a matter of months they are corrected and become more difficult to detect”, indicates the digital artist.

As if it were a perpetual game of cat and mouse, as it progressed. technology to generate more convincing deepfakes, so do detection methods. Even so, the realism of future deepfakes will be impossible for the human eye to discover, and the software industry will have to adapt to the future methods and algorithms of a technology that will undoubtedly be a powerful tool for fraud and misinformation. This is just the tip of the iceberg.