The new frontier of home deliveries

In the large Italian and European cities, some home delivery services have become widespread in recent times, a little different from those we were used to before the coronavirus pandemic. It is the sector of the so-called quick commerce, which, compared to traditional services, has a shorter range of action for delivery people, which also corresponds to a greater speed of delivery (quick in English it means “quick”). In a nutshell, they are those services that pride themselves on delivering a shopping cart to any home within ten minutes.

But the major companies active in this industry insist a lot that the name of the industry is misleading. According to them, the characteristic that makes it interesting in the short and medium term is that it fits perfectly with an increasingly widespread approach in the design and rethinking of cities.

“The quick commerce it is complementary to the idea of ​​the city in fifteen minutes ”, he explains to Post Elisa Pagliarani, general manager of Glovo Italia, citing an urban concept whereby ideally every inhabitant of a city should be within a maximum of fifteen minutes on foot from all essential services such as a school, an office of the Municipality, a center of territorial medicine and so on, to encourage life models less linked to the resources that are traditionally found in the city center (as well as increasingly widespread, in times of smart working and in general of a more assiduous frequentation of one’s neighborhood).

The services of quick commerce are able to guarantee the delivery of a shopping cart in fifteen minutes because the goods that are transported by the deliverers are located in some warehouses – also called dark store – positioned evenly in the city. «When a user confirms an order, the employees of ours warehouse manage to process it in a few minutes: in recent months we have calculated an average of between 80 and 120 seconds for the preparation and fulfillment of each order from the warehouse “, explains Alessandro Colella, general manager of Gorillas, a German company that deals exclusively for quick commerce and in Italy it is active in Milan, Rome, Turin and Bergamo.

Another company that offers a similar service is Getir, a Turkish company with a distinctive purple logo that has recently arrived in Italy, although Gorillas points out that it wants to stand out on issues such as ethics – the delivery men are hired under contract by employees – and sustainability, since it provides all its deliverymen with an electric bicycle.

After the order is ready to be processed, clearly in the dark store closer to the delivery address, the delivery man picks it up and reaches its destination in a few minutes. A big competitive advantage, considering that according to a recent survey by the Euromonitor consultancy group, 37 percent of respondents in Western Europe consider long waiting times the main problem of home delivery platforms, which are now widespread in all cities. .

The warehouses contain both some typical products of the so-called large-scale distribution (GDO), and things that can be found in the neighborhood shops or around the city. One of the novelties of the sector is this: to act as intermediaries and suppliers of a service – home delivery, on which they keep a percentage of the order – between customers and some physical stores that already exist nearby. In this way they allow small or medium-sized shops to access a turnover of customers even higher than that of the physical point of sale, and for customers to easily order the products of their trusted store with a small surcharge, or to discover others. nearby.

“Especially in Italy, the customer buys from the large chain but also looks for the small brand, whether it is the small local chain or the single shop”, explains Pagliarani. From Glovo, a company active in 400 Italian cities and which also offers more classic delivery services, point out that local partners include, for example, the well-known Cozzolino fruit and vegetable shop in Naples, Pesciolini fish market in Milan, Forno di Roma in Rome. Field of flowers. “Our goal is to look for shops that make a difference within the city”, explains Pagliarani: “but if a certain product is not available in your neighborhood or in your city, we cannot sell it to you”.

Gorillas also says they make a careful selection of their partners. “Each product we bring to the app is chosen by us, and in each city the assortment changes also based on tastes and availability”, explains Colella: “in Milan we have chosen for example the Lambrate Brewery and the Gusto 17 ice cream parlor, in Rome we have agreements with a lot of local bakeries ».

One of the risks of spreading the services of quick commerce it is to compete with shops that sell similar products and perhaps had different customers, or to progressively reduce the attendance of physical shops, which have high maintenance costs. Or again, that within the same context, that is the app of these platforms, customers choose more often to purchase the products of large organized distribution, which tend to cost less than those of small and medium-sized stores.

The platforms deny that there are contraindications for the shops: and for the moment the sector is still too young for there to be concrete data on which to evaluate their observations.

“Many who did not want to come aboard because they thought they would be cannibalized then were forced, during the pandemic. However, when there was the reopening, they realized that the cannibalization had not occurred, or had been minimal, “says Pagliarani. “During the pandemic we have quadrupled the requests for membership of restaurants and shops: and almost none of them have stopped collaborating with us, because they see first hand the fact that we actually offer them one more opportunity”.

“The pandemic has accelerated some trends, and from the numbers we have in Italy but also in other European countries, our expectation is that the percentage of spending made through quick delivery will continue to increase,” explains Colella.