the new frontier of sustainability

Who among us would not like to have a faithful friend, who knows how to remain silent when needed, but who is able to demonstrate affection and empathy in moments of despair or need? Who among us would not like a strong and imposing companion, able to literally carry us on his strong shoulders, when fatigued? Who among us would not want a partner who supports us at work, motivates us in sport and accompanies us in our free time? In short, which of us, at least once as a child, does not have ever wanted to own a horse?

Yeah, the one with the horse is a relationship that has always linked us, an often unconditional love, which has allowed humanity to progress and develop at work, in sport and in free time and for the horse to become more and more part of our lives, soon becoming an indispensable companion.

Verona: a city proud of its horses

The city of is the privileged place of this particular relationship Verona. Right here, since 1898, what was considered the largest horse market in Europe has been gathered today Fieracavalli, a brand, as well as an event, which encompasses many initiatives that, in one way or another, revolve around the figure of the horse.

Armando di Ruzza, Event Manager of Fieracavalli, talked to us about it, who allowed himself to use our microphones.

After a year of hiatus linked to the pandemic, in which the contact between the general public and the animal had been more virtual than physical, Fieracavalli returns, therefore this year and in attendance, with two weekends in November dedicated to competitions, shows and many activities for families and passionate. Despite a program that promises to be really rich, so much so that it necessarily refers to the website of the event for a more complete consultation of the experiences that await the visitor, however we are able to provide some previews: in addition to the classic Longines FEI Jumping World CupTM, prestigious indoor show jumping stage, and at the European Arabian Championship, the European championship of Arabian horses, in which beauty and standing are evaluated, to welcome visitors there will also be an equipped commercial area and many initiatives linked to the new frontiers in which the horse is and will be increasingly protagonist: the hippotherapy and the sustainable tourism.

Horse tourism will change the way people enjoy the city

The horse, in fact, in the intentions of Fieracavalli and the Municipality of Verona, will offer in the near future new possibilities for tourist use of the territory. The city administration, in fact, in collaboration with Fieracavalli, has undertaken to inaugurate the first urban horse trail, with specific routes for beginners and professionals, which will give the opportunity to ride a good part of the city, from the Austrian walls that surround it to the hills to the north.

An interesting and innovative tourism strategy, therefore, which makes the horse return to its origins in Sustainable and ecological “means of transport”. But also a way to increase the value of a city like Verona, often inflated by “hit and run” tourism, and transform its use into a way of more permanent and increasingly seasonally adjusted tourism, linked to the fair and to horse riding competitions, but also to a vision of the horse as a new way of understanding the traditional city and its landscape attractions, which cannot be reached by other means.

Inclusion and hippotherapy: looking at the world from a different point of view

Here, then, what visit the city from the perspective of the horse becomes an experience in its own right, capable of reconnect man and nature and also to show the urban context from a new physical and emotional point of view, in the company of a faithful friend with whom to share silence and contemplation. A nice cure-all, in short, in a world that continually bombardes us with disturbing lights, sounds and images.

Horse, therefore, also seen as an indissoluble union between man and animal, but even more as a sort of natural social inclusion. Fieracavalli is, in fact, successfully engaging in inclusion initiatives, on the one hand by collaborating with prisons with a view to reintegration into work at the end of the sentence or for activities in the course of the sentence, and on the other hand experimenting with initiatives of hippotherapy in the field of autism.

So, Fieracavalli awaits you everyone, passionate or not, from 4th to 7th November and from 12th to 14th November, to observe and experience the world from a unique point of view: that of the horse.