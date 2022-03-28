“The new Galaxy S22 Series contains components created from recycled plastic”

Patricia Velázquez Martínez, VP of Samsung Electronics Colombia. Photo: Courtesy Samsung

Samsung offers a robust portfolio of devices, how are they different?

We have a wide and varied portfolio of mobile devices that offer differential characteristics that make them stand out in the market and that meet the needs of today’s users. For example, the Galaxy Z or folding family is made up of the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. The Fold3 is characterized as an ally for people looking for high productivity to work from anywhere. In turn, the Z Flip3 offers portability and efficiency in a very elegant device, thanks to its compact size and the possibility of avoiding the use of additional accessories to create content.

One of our recent launches is the Galaxy S22 series, made up of three devices with significant improvements in processing and camera features that make it the ideal companion for those looking for performance and design in a smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra integrates for the first time in this series the Spen that allows users to take notes, sign or draw as if they had an agenda at hand.

And for those who are looking for functional devices at a comfortable price, whether to study or have fun, we have the Galaxy A series, which will soon add the Galaxy A53 and A33, devices with innovative functions and at an excellent price.

How to meet the needs of today’s users?

At Samsung we are committed to offering products of the highest quality and available technology, which can offer the user features that make their day-to-day life easier and bring more connectivity and entertainment in the palm of their hand.

Our teams have more immersive screens and high response rates so that gamers do not lose any detail of their game; cameras with more functions to create disruptive content, taking into account that we share more and more multimedia images with our family and friends. And, without a doubt, our devices offer excellent performance for work or study thanks to Samsung Dex that can transform the Smartphone into a handheld computer.

What are the company’s plans for this year?

Throughout the year we will continue to renew our portfolio with devices that are aligned with the needs and tastes of users, creating more alliances to expand device connectivity to offer better experiences. We will also continue to work to provide a higher level of security thanks to updates with Google and the Samsung Knox defense system.

For current generations, where visual content is part of their DNA, we will have products that respond to their needs from our input devices, so that anyone, regardless of budget, has the best of the technology. In addition, we will continue to develop financing and replacement plans to facilitate access to cutting-edge technology.

Similarly, we hope that the country can soon make significant progress in the implementation of 5G networks. For this reason, all of our mobile device offerings include 5G capabilities, such as the Galaxy A53 5G, our most recent launch.

What is the key for Samsung to stay as a market leader?

The key has always been and will be innovation. Samsung is always at the forefront in the development and spread of new technologies, which is why we have stood out as one of the leaders in the industry. This year we will continue to bet on creating and implementing technologies that make life easier for users, such as: powerful cameras, processors, battery performance and resistant materials, key features that make up our ‘Fan Edition’ versions, the result of listening to our followers .

How does Samsung contribute to caring for the environment?

In the company we make a very large investment in research and development to create products that generate the least impact on the environment. In recent years we have adopted actions with which we seek to reduce waste, such as reusing materials, avoiding the use of unnecessary plastics or inks in packaging, and developing appliances with high energy efficiency. For example, the new Galaxy S22 Series contains components created from recycled plastic sourced from nearly 640 thousand tons of discarded fishing nets in the ocean.

Technology must exist alongside people and for the planet

Samsung continually works to offer products that support every lifestyle, while creating a more sustainable tomorrow.

Today, users demand products with a higher level of efficiency and that, in turn, optimize their activities while simplifying tasks at home or on the go. In the search to evolve technology in order to provide a solution to these needs, Samsung has created a more connected experience where the consumer’s comfort is the protagonist.

In turn, the products and solutions developed by Samsung are in line with a more sustainable world and seek to empower people to use their devices and appliances more consciously, thus reducing the environmental impact while taking advantage of powerful and innovative functionality. .

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) and connectivity have reinvented routines by allowing products to be controlled remotely. For example, through the SmartThings application, Samsung seeks to simplify the way users interact with them and help create a better tomorrow by optimizing energy use or water consumption”, explains Carlos Vargas, Marketing Director of Samsung Colombia. .

Now, from the Smartphone it is possible to activate the television, check inside the Family Hub refrigerator, operate the robot vacuum cleaner or activate the washing machine. This extensive ecosystem of Samsung products allows for greater versatility when performing various activities, while carrying out our professional responsibilities or enjoying leisure time.

Samsung offers this type of interconnection while simultaneously prioritizing sustainability through innovative technologies that enhance the efficiency of products such as refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners -which save up to 50% more energy-, avoid food waste -through reminders of expiration date – and contribute to saving water.

“The purpose of creating environmentally friendly functionalities is to provide the user with the tools to discover, according to their preferences, the best strategy to protect their environment without sacrificing connectivity, comfort or any benefit provided by technology” adds Carlos Vargas.

Samsung imagines a future where sustainability is anchored to innovation with more sustainable products that in turn adapt, enhance the lifestyle of each user and invite the next generations to choose technologies inspired by a healthy planet.

This text is part of the great special anniversary of the 135 years of El Espectador, which analyzes how we can have a more sustainable future. Find the full special here.