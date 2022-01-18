the new games of January 2022 announced – Nerd4.life

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass they will have a lot to play at end of January 2021. They have just been games announced coming to the service (ie the official image with the complete list has emerged, found directly on the Xbox official website) which include some really important and highly anticipated news.

Here you are games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of January 2022:

Let’s say all triple A most relevant multiplatforms of the period and the largest independent level productions will be immediately included in the service.

Game list late January 2021 on Xbox Game Pass

There is really something to choose: Death’s Door is considered one of the best titles of its kind, the Hitman Trilogy collects the last three chapters of the IO Interactive series, which many consider the pinnacle of the stealth genre, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is highly anticipated by all lovers of cooperative games, while Windjammers 2 is the hope of seeing an arcade classic dating back to the 16-bit era renewed. There really isn’t a single game on this list that isn’t worth checking out. Even those of more particular genres, such as Taikono Tatsujin The Drum Master and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition are certainly very palatable for fans, especially because they are part of franchises that have rarely smelled Xbox.