the new generation of LG TVs to eliminate the weaknesses of the OLED – Andrea Galeazzi

Absolute blacks, contrasts extremes and colors more vivid than ever. These are the distinctive features that make us love them so much OLED TV, TVs made up of pixels that emit their own light, independently.

All nice but what is the downside? Well, definitely the price, on average much higher than a normal LCD, then colors sometimes not too realistic and finally not incredible brightness. Let’s say a LCD of excellent quality observed in a brightly lit room could perform even better than an OLED.

LG, one of the major producers of these panels, which in fact he also supplies to other companies, he knows these small defects well and has been working to file them for some time.

Precisely for this reason today announces a new generation of televisions, called OLED.EX where “EX” stands for “evolution and eXperience”. There are two substantial changes: the use of deuterium, a hydrogen isotope that allows increase there brightness emitted by the pixels of the 30%, and new artificial intelligence algorithms.

Thanks to EX technology, OLED.EX displays unlock new levels of image accuracy and brightness to provide exquisite and lifelike detail and color without any distortion, such as the reflection of sunlight on a river or every single vein of a tree leaf. . Also, thanks to LG Display’s “custom algorithm” based on machine learning technology, OLED.EX has more control over your device. The algorithm predicts the usage amount up to 33 million organic light emitting diodes based on 8K OLED display after learning the individual display patterns, and precisely controls the energy input of the display to express more accurately the details and colors of the video content being played.

In short, the new material and the new algorithms should ensure both higher brightness that greater accuracy colors, now extremely faithful.

As if the new ones weren’t enough OLED.EX will also be equipped with frames more thin, going from the current 6mm to just 4mm.

The i prices, but we will certainly start from the use of this technology only on the highest-end televisions ee production will start in second quarter of the 2022.