The new generation of Scania 13-liter trucks is “Super”: consumption reduced by 8%

Scania writes a new important page in its history. The Swedish manufacturer has revealed the details of his new range of trucks with 13-liter Euro VI engine which promises a substantial 8% improvement in fuel consumption and emissions compared to the current range of engines. The announcement of the arrival of this novelty, in reality, it had already been given a few months ago, but now the manufacturer has made known all the features of the new powertrain, which has been called Scania Super.

“This represents the Scania’s biggest launch since 2016 – he has declared Paolo Carri, Marketing & Driving the Shift Director of Scania Italia during the online press conference to present the product – From today our future is ‘super’ because we are introducing a range of products that allows us to take a further step forward in an area that we particularly like: the one that combines the environmental sustainability, therefore less emissions, with the economic sustainability, that is, more efficiency and lower operating costs “.

Carri specified that the reduction in consumption and emissions in the new Scania engines is reduced by “at least” 8% compared to the current range of Scania engines (a range which, among other things, already boasts excellent results in terms of performance and yield) and that thelowering concerns all emissions, both climate-altering and polluting ones. Furthermore, this reduction can be further enhanced by using biodiesel as a fuel.

“But the most important consideration concerns the far superior results that can be achieved with a vehicles in circulation 12 years old on average and almost half before Euro IV»Said Carri, who then added:« Let’s imagine the economic value this could have with the price of diesel which has increased net of excise duties by 65% ​​in the last year, and with the prospect of taxation increasingly linked to CO2… ».

But how did Scania manage to achieve this important result? Thanks to a series of technical improvements and innovations on the kinematic chain, which is distinguished by one greater robustness it’s a 30% longer useful life of components. In particular, the surfaces of the internal organs have been treated in every aspect, which are now even more free to flow, with the new oils that allow not only the components to run even better inside the engine, but also to extend the maintenance intervals. . An important work was then carried out on the synergy between the lubrication system and the cooling system, further refined.

But the list of optimizations is long. New high-precision injection systems, new after-treatment systems and new gearboxes were also introduced to reach that 8% of fuel savings. Scania Opticruise. In addition, Scania’s high torque philosophy at low revs has been further improved.

Four power levels of the new Scania Super engines: 420, 460, 500 and 560 hp, all designed to work also with biodiesel.

The new powertrain is also completed by other updates concerning the chassis. Based on the Scania modular system and on a more versatile configuration, Scania’s new modular architecture chassis offers more opportunities for component arrangement, better load distribution and increased payload.

Finally, also deserves a mention new and robust range of aluminum fuel tanks (“D” shaped), which is equipped with a side mounted fuel optimization unit. The latter offers the possibility of fully exploiting the entire volume of fuel present in the tanks.