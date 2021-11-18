Tech

the new generation processors for Windows PCs will challenge the Apple M – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Qualcomm has openly challenged Apple by promising a SoC ARM for Windows systems that can compete with Apple M, the powerful processors that allow the new MacBook Pros to offer power comparable to a high-level discrete GPU in graphics applications.

Qualcomm’s promise, arrived at the annual investor conference, is accompanied by a lineup that foresees the arrival of the processors to the manufacturers within nine months and the commercialization of the products in 2023. The priority will be given to the Windows PC, among which we could also see Microsoft Surface given the previous collaboration between the two companies, but the new Qualcomm SoCs will also be used in the automotive sector, in the datacenter and in the Snapdragon of the Android smartphones of the future, thanks to a high scalability of the architecture.

Apple is currently the enemy to beat in the field of high-powered ultraportables

Apple is currently the enemy to beat in the field of high-powered ultraportables

The high-sounding promises obviously lead to some doubts, especially considering the non-exceptional performance with Windows on ARM of Qualcomm processors, but Qualcomm’s new CPU could leave Cortex cores behind by making a noticeable performance leap. And it is undoubtedly something within the reach of an exceptional team that was acquired by Qualcomm in early 2021. Nuvia, a startup founded by former Apple engineers and managed by Gerard Williams who was in charge of the chip, is in charge of the chip. Cupertino CPU design.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Elden Ring, 15 minutes of unprecedented gameplay to pass the wait

2 weeks ago

New Ducati Streetfighter V2 2022

7 days ago

Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is free, a new gift from Ubisoft

22 hours ago

The end of Fortnite, a historic date announced

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button