the new generation processors for Windows PCs will challenge the Apple M – Nerd4.life

Qualcomm has openly challenged Apple by promising a SoC ARM for Windows systems that can compete with Apple M, the powerful processors that allow the new MacBook Pros to offer power comparable to a high-level discrete GPU in graphics applications.

Qualcomm’s promise, arrived at the annual investor conference, is accompanied by a lineup that foresees the arrival of the processors to the manufacturers within nine months and the commercialization of the products in 2023. The priority will be given to the Windows PC, among which we could also see Microsoft Surface given the previous collaboration between the two companies, but the new Qualcomm SoCs will also be used in the automotive sector, in the datacenter and in the Snapdragon of the Android smartphones of the future, thanks to a high scalability of the architecture.

Apple is currently the enemy to beat in the field of high-powered ultraportables

The high-sounding promises obviously lead to some doubts, especially considering the non-exceptional performance with Windows on ARM of Qualcomm processors, but Qualcomm’s new CPU could leave Cortex cores behind by making a noticeable performance leap. And it is undoubtedly something within the reach of an exceptional team that was acquired by Qualcomm in early 2021. Nuvia, a startup founded by former Apple engineers and managed by Gerard Williams who was in charge of the chip, is in charge of the chip. Cupertino CPU design.