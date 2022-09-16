The new George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Cage and all the movie premieres of the week

The billboard is renewed on September 9 with films like journey to paradise , Cage , The accused either The Orphan: First Kill .

New movies hit theaters on September 9. There are dramas (The accused), comedies (journey to paradise) and horror films (Cage Y The Orphan: First Kill).

CAGE (Drama with Elena Anaya)

Elena Anaya is the protagonist, along with Paul Millerfrom a horror film that produces lex of the Church. A thriller in which a couple who wants to have children meets an abandoned girl. That little girl lives obsessed with what, if she gets out of a chalk circle painted on the ground, a monster will come for her.

JOURNEY TO PARADISE (Comedy with George Clooney and Julia Roberts)

With George Clooney and Julia Roberts Up front, this comedy plays with the idea of ​​the (forced) reunion of an already divorced couple. The reason? The wedding of her daughter in a paradise where both will live many experiences in a hidden war that provokes hilarity.

THE ACCUSED (French drama)

From France comes this drama directed by Yvan Attal in which a young man from a well-off family is accused of having raped a girl. A fact that must be proven but that will unleash a very uncomfortable situation until what really happened that night is clarified.

MORE PREMIERES

terror comes with THE ORPHONE: FIRST MURDERa film in which a girl pretends to be another person and is a prequel to a successful film directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra. THIS… WHO IS IT? is a comedy in which a pregnancy test triggers a crisis in a family.

DO is a Spanish drama about a marriage in crisis and in THE OTHER TOM talk about the difficulties of being a single mother. Other films are released, such as the Italian drama THE BUCKET either MY VOID AND I, drama that talks about transsexuality. Meanwhile, the little ones in the house have options to go to the movies like the German film THE SCHOOL OF MAGICAL ANIMALS.