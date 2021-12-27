Tech

the new gift is available on the Epic Store on December 26th

After giving all users a copy of Prey including the Mooncrash expansion, theEpic Games Store is updated again with another very welcome Remedy gift. Today’s free game, Sunday 26 December 2021, is indeed Control.

If you want to download the latest effort by the creators of Max Payne and Alan Wake for free, all you need to do is access the official website of the Epic Games Store, visit the Control page and buy it for 0 euros. The procedure must be completed by 4:59 pm on December 27th, as the store will update with the next free game.

Here is the complete list of system requirements of the game, so that you can find out if your PC is able to run it:

Minimum

  • Operating system: Windows 7, 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350
  • Memory: 8 GB of RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 42 GB of available space

Recommended

  • Operating system: Windows 10, 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Memory: 16 GB of RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660/1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD, for Ray Tracing you need at least a GeForce RTX 2060
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 42 GB of available space

We also remind you that the game has support for 21: 9, allows customization of controls, has the framerate unlocked and the ability to activate G-Sync / Freesync on panels that support these technologies.

Have you already read our Control review?

