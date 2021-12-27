the new gift is available on the Epic Store on December 26th

After giving all users a copy of Prey including the Mooncrash expansion, theEpic Games Store is updated again with another very welcome Remedy gift. Today’s free game, Sunday 26 December 2021, is indeed Control.

If you want to download the latest effort by the creators of Max Payne and Alan Wake for free, all you need to do is access the official website of the Epic Games Store, visit the Control page and buy it for 0 euros. The procedure must be completed by 4:59 pm on December 27th, as the store will update with the next free game.

Here is the complete list of system requirements of the game, so that you can find out if your PC is able to run it:

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 7, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 42 GB of available space

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660/1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD, for Ray Tracing you need at least a GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 42 GB of available space

We also remind you that the game has support for 21: 9, allows customization of controls, has the framerate unlocked and the ability to activate G-Sync / Freesync on panels that support these technologies.

