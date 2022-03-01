The new girlfriend of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, two drops of water

Despite having ended their relationship a little over a year ago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Ye) continue to be controversial, especially because of the actions of the rapper, who on this occasion Kanye was seen with a new girlfriend who leaves all speechless with the resemblance he has with his ex-partner.

The person with whom different users of social networks began to compare Kim is the model and influencer Chaney-Jonesafter being captured with Ye in a romantic attitude in the city of Miami, after that the artist’s new girlfriend shared a selfie with him in her Instagram stories.

The singer has shown the world some emotional instability after the news of the breakup of his relationship with the model Julia Fox was made public just a few days ago.

In the midst of all the rumors about the end of that relationship, there was the possibility that the artist had not yet been able to forget Kim Kardashian, as a result of the controversial messages in which he mentioned her directly and others that many took as a hint for Kim.

About Ye’s new girlfriend

According to her Instagram account, Chaney Jones is an influencer whose facial features have led her to be compared to Kim Kardashian, as the businesswoman’s fans assure that they have a striking physical resemblance that would have led Ye West to conquer her, and it is that some netizens insist that the rapper has not been able to get over their relationship.

At the age of 24, he is dedicated to sharing his private life, travels and style on social networks. Although little is known about his career, he has more than 200 thousand followers on Instagram where he has left evidence of his undoubted resemblance to the Kardashian star.