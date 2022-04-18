The new Golden State Warriors death quintet that crushed the Nuggets

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green lead the new Golden State Warriors death quintet that beat the Denver Nuggets in the first game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs series.

This Saturday night, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Golden State Warriors beat Denver Nuggets 123 to 107 for the first game of the first round series of the NBA Playoffs 2022. The local team seems to have found a new quintet of death that is very dangerous.

The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jockic and without Facundo Campazzo suspended, they were overwhelmed in the few minutes that this quintet was seen on the court. Although I was in doubt Stephen Curry He ended up playing and contributed his own in reduced time.

A few hours before the game it was confirmed that Curry would play, and at the last minute, that I was a substitute. This is because the trained Steve Kerr he wanted to monitor Steph’s minutes, not being 100% due to the ankle injury she had just recovered from.

Even so, with 22′ on the court, added 16 points. The rest of the highlights were Klay Thompsonwhich had 19 units, Draymond Green with 12, 6 rebounds and 9 assists, Andrew Wiggins with 16 and 9 rebounds, and the great figure, jordan pooleWhat did 30 points in his first playoff game.

The new quintet of the death of Golden State Warriors

Curry, Thompson and Green remain in the Warriors’ quintet of death as on previous occasions. But now Poole and Wiggins arrive, and according to the @Statmuse Twitter account, this lineup had a +13 difference in just four minutes against Denver.