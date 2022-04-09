the new government rules

The Government has presented new “Guidelines for the resumption of economic and social activities”, which will be valid from April until 31 December 2022. Based on the evolution of the epidemiological scenario and any new waves of the epidemic, the measures contained in the text of the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza may be revised. The changes mainly affect the tourism sector, among countries that are loosening the rules and starting to restart.

General safety rules

The operators of clubs, restaurants and entertainment activities, but also shops, will have to expose the information relating to the maximum capacity that can also be understood by users of other nationalities. The Green Pass, basic or enhanced it will be presented in all cases where current legislation requires it. Furthermore, in closed environments it is still mandatory to wear the mask – type Ffp2 on board the means of transport such as trains (whose capacity has been reported to 100%), planes, non-local buses, ships and ferries. In case of gathering, the mask is strongly recommended even outdoors.

The premises must, as has been done up to now, make dispensers available to customers sanitizers for the hands, especially in common areas. Even the air exchange natural or through internal implants, it is mandatory.

New rules for hotels and accommodation facilities

The new rules are applied to all accommodation facilities such as hotels, farmhouses with rooms, rooms and houses rented for medium and short stays, to open-air tourist-accommodation facilities such as campsites, glamping, alpine and hiking refuges and youth hostels. The rules are:

Spacing in common places. The interpersonal distancing does not apply only to members of the same family group or cohabitants, nor to people who occupy the same room or the same accommodation

Wear the mask surgical in common areas (breakfast room, TV room, etc.)

surgical in common areas (breakfast room, TV room, etc.) Encourage electronic payment methods and management of online reservations

To prefer automated check-in and check-out systems where possible

where possible In elevator the mask must be worn and interpersonal distancing observed. Rules that lapse if the lift is taken by members of the same family unit, or by occupants of the same room / accommodation.

the mask must be worn and interpersonal distancing observed. Rules that lapse if the lift is taken by members of the same family unit, or by occupants of the same room / accommodation. In camping, in villages, shelters and in structures with shared bathrooms, the toilets for common use must be sanitized at least twice a day. In case of occupation of more than 70% of the pitches, and of the structures concerned, at least 3 times a day.

Mountain: shelters, hostels and ski lifts

In mountain huts and in the hostels interpersonal distancing of at least 1 meter must be guaranteed for the youth, both in the rooms, therefore between the beds, but also within the common facilities such as bathrooms, toilets, showers, sinks, sinks. The rules for the skilifts they can be reviewed based on the progress of the infections. In general, the least crowding possible must be guaranteed, and the managers must adopt booking systems that make it possible to monitor the number of users who can actually access the ski lifts for each single day. In summary:

Avoid queues and gatherings of people at the ticket offices of the ski lifts

of people at the ticket offices of the ski lifts Privilege and favor reservations and online presales of tickets

of tickets Users must wear the masks for individual protection both indoors and outdoors in the event of queues and crowds of people

for individual protection both indoors and outdoors in the event of queues and crowds of people During the descent phase, in case of need or emergency (eg exceptional atmospheric events), the use of fully loaded vehicles is allowed for the time strictly necessary, always with the use of a mask on board.

Cable cars, cable cars, cable cars during the passenger transport phase, they must be ventilated by keeping the windows open as much as possible. On board it is mandatory to wear a mask, except if you belong to the same family unit or live together. It is preferable not to consume food or drinks that require the protective device to be lowered.

Rules for beaches and bathing establishments

The rules to be observed on the beach and in the bathing establishments are:

Privilege the access to establishments by booking with electronic payment

by booking with electronic payment Avoid queues and gatherings of people when accessing the bathing establishment

Respect the distance between the stations of cot, deck chairs and umbrellas that will be sanitized at each change of customer, or in any case always at the end of the day even if booked by the same family for several days.

of cot, deck chairs and umbrellas that will be sanitized at each change of customer, or in any case always at the end of the day even if booked by the same family for several days. Regular sanitation of common areas such as showers, changing rooms, cabins, sinks and toilets

Restaurants and clubs: what changes

The managers of the restaurants and clubs must always display the maximum capacity of the restaurant and privilege access by booking. In compliance with the preventive measures, there cannot be more customers inside the venue than there are seats.

Tables will have to be organized by ensuring at least 1 meter distance between customers of different tables indoors

indoors Customers will have to wear the mask at entry, exit, and in every movement within the room.

at entry, exit, and in every movement within the room. Digital consultation of the menu,

Surface sanitation

Electronic payment, possibly at the table.

For buffet and self service customers and staff must observe the maintenance of the distance and the use of the mask, avoiding gatherings.

Spas and wellness centers

Also for the thermal centers and spas some rules must be respected, already in force up to this moment. In general, access by booking should be privileged, including activities and individual saunas / Turkish baths to prevent queues and gatherings. In the changing rooms and showers, the distance must be at least 1 meter (alternating accesses if this cannot be guaranteed), or separate the stations with special barriers.

Museums, theme parks and amusement arcades

Also with regard to the museums and places of socialization, online bookings will be preferred. The accesses will be regulated the accesses in order to avoid queues and gatherings, especially during guided tours. Any audio guides or information media must be sanitized regularly or, in the case of earphones, sold and kept.

For the theme parks the least crowding possible must be guaranteed and compulsory access and exit routes from the areas / attractions must be set up in order to avoid queues and gatherings of people. In adventure parks, where physical activity is also practiced, the interpersonal distance must be at least 2 meters.

Within the gambling halls and casinos there is always the rule of constant sanitation of surfaces (push-button panels, bowls, billiard cues, for example), avoid gatherings, wear a mask, respecting the safety distance of at least 1 meter between players at adjacent tables.