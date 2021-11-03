the new governor is a Republican

It was one of the most anticipated results of the election day in United States, the day of voting in several states and cities for local elections of governors and mayors. That of Virginia it was the first real test for the Biden presidency. In fact, in this state, one of the most liberal among those in the south, the current head of the White House won in the 2020 elections with about ten points ahead. And it was a test especially for Kamala Harris, the US vice president who took the field in the first person in the electoral campaign and was supposed to demonstrate her ability to mobilize the electorate. But the Democrats in Virginia have been defeated. And both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took a hard hit political blow. The race to become governor was won by Republican Glenn Youngkin which prevailed, with the support of Donald Trump, on the Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Biden-Harris, the first shot

Less than a year after the last presidential election, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris therefore had to suffer a severe setback. The indications coming from the electoral round in Virginia have frozen the White House and forced the liberals to re-examine their strategies. This appointment, in fact, in addition to being considered a referendum on the first months of Biden’s presidency and on the work of the democrats, it was also a thermometer ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections and a test of the possibilities of a possible one re-nomination by Donald Trump to the next vote for the White House. It is no coincidence that Trump immediately took credit for Glenn Youngkin’s advance. When the ballot was still underway and no winner had yet been nominated, the former US president had already claimed success in terms of votes: «I would like to thank my” base “for coming forward and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Our movement is bigger and stronger than ever. Glenn will be a great governor. ‘

The impact of Kamala Harris

According to Newsweekhowever, Virginia was primarily the first major test of Kamala Harris’ ability to mobilize Democratic voters outside the California, her home state: “Harris was actively involved in the Virginia election in the last few weeks before the vote. He participated in two campaign events with McAuliffe in October. And he was not the only high-profile Democrat to intervene in the electoral campaign ”. To reach the Virginia to mobilize voters and support McAuliffe there were in fact many Democrats, starting with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. And since so many people have intervened, it is not possible to determine precisely what the impact of Kamala’s presence alone was Harris on the voters. “There is no way to tell what real effect it had: he was part of the chorus of Democratic leaders who showed up to support McAuliffe,” Robert Shapiro, a Columbia University professor with expertise in American politics, told Newsweek. But Republicans and Democrats have already begun to study this vote thoroughly. They will have to draw profitable lessons from this for the next midterm elections.