The new “green god” who makes us lose our freedom

Released in early November last year, while Glasgow was in full swing the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26), The green god by Giulio Meotti it immediately announced itself as a book definitely out of the unanimous chorus of green neoconformism.

Meotti, a long-time journalist of Il Foglio, and already the author of a very successful pamphlet for Liberilibri, The last Pope of the West? dedicated to the figure of Benedict XVI, here tells the other side of ecology, (a very serious matter) now converted into the secular religion of ecology (a grotesque matter), which has found its favorite preacher in Greta Thumberg, a girl who he keeps telling us from his pulpit that we must repent. These are the populist tactics of green energy lobbyists, which involve the use of children to achieve social control and anonymous uniformity. Greta is the messiah who announces the advent of this ecotopia, but the price to pay in order to achieve it is the loss of freedom. It is the empire of the ecological religion, the new opium of the peoples of the post-Christian West, which replaces the class war with the ecological struggle, the socialist millennium with the ecological millennium, the cult of the factory with the cult of the forest.

Not a few environmentalists and ideological extremists have even ridden the pandemic, rapidly transforming it into their misanthropy and, Meotti writes, “they enjoyed, admired and seduced the effects that the pandemic has brought to the planet. Less smog, less CO2, less greenhouse effect, fewer cars, less productive activities, less tourism, less oil, less coal“. They are the atheistic climate crusaders, who with their apocalyptic blackmail do not bring hope but only fright, and harm the environment.

For the mentality mainstream European by now we are environmental sinners, and we must seek salvation in sustainability and greenism. It is therefore necessary to all become a little poorer, to stop eating meat, to travel, and ultimately to become what we are: Westerners and consumers. God is not dead, as Nietzsche wrote: he has turned green, and is asking for the death of the liberal and capitalist West as a sacrifice. But, Meotti concludes, «fortunately, the preachers of the apocalypse are wrong: life expectancy on Earth has doubled in a century, there have never been so few famines and the standard of living has never been so high. Once again science will help us: we will overcome the environmental crisis without going through ecological euthanasia ».

The book is enriched by the Introduction by philosopher Robert Redekerone of the best known French intellectuals.

Let’s read an excerpt, the chapter entitled Un 1984 green:

But do we really have the right to demand that people who have just emerged from poverty give up the consumer society by opting for Swedish frugality? Millions of Africans, Indians, Chinese and other Oriental peoples, in turn, want powerful cars and state-of-the-art computers, the latest versions of cell phones and private air conditioning, air travel and more protein than necessary. In the name of what will we forbid them from doing it? In the name of morality? And how? With a 1984 green?

Why has ecology, a legitimate concern for the creation and beauty of the world, a serious matter, become ecologism, a grotesque thing? How did it become “the last Western religion”, as the German philosopher Peter Sloterdijk wrote? Because the end of the great Marxist discourses has left the left the widow of any revolutionary spouse and so political ecology is only the left’s latest ideological avatar. Left-wing intellectuals always looking for an absolute, noble, grandiose cause to embrace in order to acquire, on the principle of indulgences, a good conscience but daily enjoying the benefits of capitalism – beautiful apartments in elegant neighborhoods, starred restaurants, heavenly resorts, permanent staff at home, ideological consanguinity …

Greenism, which has nothing to do with liberal and Christian ecology, serves to explain that it is time to put an end to peoples and nations, countries and states for the benefit of a planetary government that cares about safeguarding the humanity and the Earth. Who could not share such a concern?

Europe is the continent where ecologism is most dominant and also the one where economic and demographic growth is most hesitant. As former French minister Bruno Durieux said, “ecologists are the ungrateful children of our wealth”.

Any severe weather event is now reduced to the theme of global warming, with this idea set against the backdrop of the guilt of contemporary civilization. It is impossible to escape this universal anguish, and only a few authors still dare to denounce environmental catastrophism and look coldly at the situation.

According to Bolivian President Evo Morales, one of those sympathetic, somewhat communist populists who destroyed Latin America, there are two solutions: either capitalism dies or Mother Earth disappears. In the meantime, war on Nutella and palm oil, but within the boards of directors of the corporations a share always to ecologists (the “ethical market” and the business of the future).

Because ecology sells and also sells well. Every day, hectares of forests are transformed into books, newspapers, magazines, brochures, posters, brochures, dedicated to the defense of nature. How did we fool ourselves to the point of taking seriously the tears and looks of Greta Thunberg, a little girl who, according to her mother, has the power to “see our CO2 emissions with the naked eye”, whose family grows their own vegetables on a small plot outside Stockholm, which travels by bicycle and agrees to use the family electric car (a Tesla) only in case of extreme necessity and which has Leonardo DiCaprio and Arnold Schwarzenegger, two true warriors of social justice, at their own flank? Yesterday the Red Guards, today and tomorrow the Khmer Greens. They want to return humanity to the “best of worlds”, a fantasized state of nature that turns its back on two centuries of development.

This was also recognized by Denis Olivennes, the patron of «Libération», the newspaper of the gauche French, who writes in a book: “This new left born on American campuses, which fights against all racist, sexist, environmentalist injustices believed to be linked to each other, what is called” woke “culture, is simply puritanism without God. It is a Puritanism which, instead of detesting idleness, abhors activity! As in religious Puritanism, there is this idea of ​​original sin that makes you born guilty. In this case it is the mercantile, sexist, racist, polluting society from which you must free yourself to regain your moral purity. The idea is not to solve problems but to excommunicate the guilty. We have her apostles, her saints or her preachers who, like Greta, denounce sinners and call for redemption. Greta is the face of the ideological crusade. “

This green ideology heralds the contemporary advent of a feminized society and gender fluid. The union of new feminism and ecology takes place under the banner of “let’s stop planetary misogyny”.

In France, militancy in “eco-feminism” is already being claimed. Hans-Georg Maaßen, who headed the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (the German internal secret service) for six years, wrote in the liberal-conservative magazine “Cato” that there is “a new political ideology that questions pluralism and democracy. Its main elements include identity politics and minority rights, language policing, the abolition of the right to freedom of expression in schools, universities and the media, as well as aggressive propaganda calling for “climate protection” , “international solidarity” and even more migrations. This ideology is not only massively promoted financially by interested parties, but also publicized by an aggressive propaganda apparatus serving the media as well as numerous politicians and non-governmental organizations ”.