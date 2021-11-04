Health

The new gymnasium of the Basiano and Masate school complex was inaugurated

At the ribbon cutting today, Wednesday 3 November 2021, there were the respective mayors.

Inauguration of the new gymnasium of the comprehensive school of Basiano and Masate. The event took place today, Wednesday 3 November 2021 in the presence of the respective mayors.

Opening event today, Wednesday 3 November 2021, in Masate. In the presence of the manager Regina Ciccarelli, of the mayor of Basiano Douglas De Franciscis and the colleague of Masate Pamela Tumiati they cut the tricolor ribbon affixed for the occasion at the entrance to the new gymnasium of the school including Basiano and Masate. The structure, in fact, will also be used by students who attend the primary school of Basiano and the middle school.

The intervention

Overall, four hundred thousand euros have been allocated for the redevelopment of the structure. In detail, the lighting system was redone, the fixtures replaced and a new insulating cover laid to make the building more sustainable. The real “testing” then fell to the same students who immediately started playing inside the structure.

