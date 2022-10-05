the new hair detail seen on Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid or Zoë Kravitz

Short and swept up, the heroine’s signature bangs Breakfast at Tiffany is enjoying a comeback. The proof by three.

Fashion Week is ending, and we will remember some highlights. Starting with Bella Hadid being dressed in a dress sprayed directly on her. A fashion moment that did not prevent us from noticing her bangs, a striking hair detail of this show.

A few days before, it was Katie Holmes, in New York, who caused a sensation when she arrived in a chic gothic look, wearing a hood from which escaped a short and swept fringe. She came to attend the Tom Ford spring-summer 2023 fashion show.

Katie Holmes attends the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. Abaca

A detail adopted by actress Zoë Kravitz at the Oscars ceremony last March. Halle Berry, Emma Watson, Kylie Jenner… have also tried it.

Zoë Kravitz on the Oscars red carpet on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. Abaca

as an accessory

These short, swept-back bangs immediately bring to mind that of icon Audrey Hepburn. A hair detail that Damien Boissinot, hairstylist for the René Furterer brand, considers it “a real accessory”. “It gives a chic and at the same time mischievous side, and works very well with a red mouth. In any case, it will really sign a pace. A fringe gives energy to the hairstyle, it comes to redefine it and it immediately gives a style, even when the cut is not well defined.

The Audrey Hepburn fringe, a signature detail. Abaca

Baby bangs, instructions for use

However, this mini bangs can be scary. “The problem is its regrowth. But as it has the advantage of being cut straight, before being reworked in dotted lines to give it a highlighted effect, it will evolve well. You can then cheat with pliers, a scarf, a headband. Another advantage? We can also place it on the side, in a swept movement, or assume it full and straight.

But is it suitable for all hair types? “Obviously, it will be easier to wear it if you have very straight hair. I do not recommend it for those with curly hair. If you have soft or wavy hair, you will have to work it with a hair dryer to soften it and give it a clean shape. For fine hair, on the other hand, it can work well.” Question styling, the ambassador René Furterer advises to moisten it slightly to place it with a brush. “But you can also texturize it, either naturally by working it with your fingers, or using a wax or modeling paste.”

Damien Boissinot also underlines another advantage: “It can be worn with loose hair as well as with a ponytail or a braid for a more sophisticated look. You can also play with fashion details, like Katie Holmes with her hood. Last advice from the expert: “I find that it works best on brunettes. Or in any case on very frank colorings. On a platinum blond, for example, it can work.”