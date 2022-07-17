The new haircut of Ana Armas and others that favor round faces

Ana de Armas has surprised with her new look during the promotion of her latest film, the unseen agent. The actress, who has worked on this production with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page, caused a sensation at the Los Angeles premiere, not only with her spectacular metallic Louis Vuitton dress, but also with her haircut .

In recent years, the young Cuban has chosen to wear a flattering cut lob (long bob), a medium length hair that she has now allowed to grow until she joins the trend of clavicle XL, a cut that stylizes all types of faces, especially round ones, since it creates the optical effect of an oval face.

Ana de Armas with her new haircut at the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ in Los Angeles Chris Pizzello/AP

Ana now wears hair a few centimeters below her collarbone, thus visually lengthening her face and neck. A very elegant and super feminine cut, in fact she is the favorite of the Parisians, which she wears with the parting in the middle and slightly wavy to provide that fresh touch.

Ana de Armas with her new haircut at the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David Swanson DAVID SWANSON / Reuters

The cut clavicle It is one of the most stylized and can be worn with both straight and curly hair or with broken waves like Weapons. There are also other cuts that are suitable for girls with a round or square face. These are the most favorable:

bob cut

This type of cut that has been triumphing for years is one of the most versatile and flattering. Experts recommend unloading volume on the sides and playing with the volume on the top so that it looks much better. A cut that can be worn just below the ears or a few inches from the collarbone. In addition, it looks good both straight and wavy, so it is not surprising that it is one of the cuts that celebrities have fallen in love with.

Lucy Hale is a big fan of the ‘bob’ cut Instagram @lucyhale

Layered Shag

Selena Gomez is one of the actresses who bets the most on changes of look that are super flattering. The singer surprised a few months ago with a cut shag, with layers of different lengths to add movement to your hair and visually slim your face. He adds a paraded bangs.

Selena Gomez with her shag hair Instagram @selenagomez

pixie cut

To remove that horizontal effect that the round face provides, another of the most recommended cuts, but only suitable for the most daring, is the pixie. A style that will lengthen the face and that allows you to wear it with bangs, either very short as Demi Lovato looks or with a slightly longer and lopsided one.

Demi Lovato with her ‘pixie’ haircut with mini bangs Instagram @ddlovato

XXL mane

Long hair is the great ally of round faces. The secret is none other than the length of the hair, the longer, the more stylized and oval the face and neck will look. This may be the reason why Gigi Hadid is reluctant to cut the long hair that she has worn since her beginnings in the fashion industry.