The new haircuts fall 2021 to start over

Once the hottest period has been filed, our thoughts already turn to how to start the autumn season with the right cut. If you want to give your hair look a twist (especially if your hair needs a special pampering), here are some of the best cuts that will turn the return into an easier time to deal with.

How many of you already have the agenda for make an appointment with the hairdresser? We are many, let’s face it. Months of hair exposed to the sun, salt or chlorine from swimming pools have done damage to the hair that is more fragile, duller and drier. All that remains is to choose a specific (and personalized) program to restore strength to the hair and – why not – one refreshed to the hair cut. Undecided about your next cut? Here are some useful ideas both for those who want to make a change and for those who, on the other hand, want to do some tests before making the final decision!

Short hair fall 2021

There are those who prefer to keep the long “wild” cut also for autumn and those who, on the other hand, adore the short version minimal pixie cut. The idea is that of a radical change of look with a extra short hair cut which highlights the neck and facial features, as well as being very practical all year round. The advantage of the pixie? It adapts very well to any style and color of the hair; in addition, a clean cut strengthens the hair and is ideal after a season in which the hair is very stressed. A shaved cut it expresses grit, as well as being decidedly iconic. From Audrey Hepburn to Judi Dench, up to Katy Perry and Anne Hathaway, there are many stars who have not resisted, at least once in their life, to try it (and with success!).

Short cut: the importance of personalization

The ideas are many, in short, but if you want to try something different from the usual, we recommend this look proposed by Alter Ego for the Archetypes collection, a undercut which is added to a scaled pixie for a look with a dynamic and versatile soul. The movement of the locks gives harmony and balance and enhances the facial features in a truly original way.

If you love the pixie cut, the key word is customization, as he remembers Aureliano Azzalin, Ambassador Indola Italy who says: «The parade and the final customization it will be very important to define the line and to make it easier in everyday maintenance because the story of a cut begins when the customer goes home! ». Attention, therefore, to choose the right cut for you: expert advice is essential.

The Preppy Style

Another proposal to be evaluated for i new haircuts fall 2021 and the “preppy style”, A short or medium collegiate hair cut, often characterized by flat waves on helmets which can be enriched with accessories of all kinds.

New haircuts fall 2021: long hair

Lightness, freshness and softness are the three adjectives to describe the long cuts next fall. Of all, the long bob, also climbed. «The long bob – says Valentina Poli, Ambassador of Indola Italy – is one of the timeless cuts for many seasons with small variations or details to make it more and more current in order to meet everyone’s needs. Convenient and practical to carry and manage at home, with a few tricks you always have an amazing look adaptable to any situation. After a few seasons of styling with wave waves, today we go back to a smooth with hairdryer that frames the features of the face ». Must is the cut with parting in the middle and natural texture.

Haircuts fall 2021: the bangs

But the most important novelty for the new cuts is not found so much in the lengths, but in the fringe. Let’s talk about fringe-statement very explicit and present. Fringes that make the haircut a real look. To work this part of the hair in the best possible way, the experts from Indola advise you to use flat brush and hairdryer and subsequently the plate, without changing, in the drying phase, the natural thrust of the hair.

2022 medium and long haircuts: the gender fluid look

“Little shouted” volumes, soft on the shoulders, a little wavy, a little grunge: these are the characteristics of the new cuts ideal for all people and that – we bet – they will be the protagonists of the next trends; cuts to combine with bangs or a central line, according to tastes and situations. All with the maximum of naturalness.

Credit ph: Getty Images, Wella, Schwarzkopf, Joico