The new Hankook i-Flex airless tire

The world’s leading tire manufacturer Hankook Tire and Technology unveiled its brand new product at CES in Las Vegas. This is the innovative non-pneumatic tire (NPT) called i-Flex, launched at the world’s largest consumer technology event, which was held from 5 to 8 January 2022.

At the event, Hyundai Motor Company presented for the first time the Plug and Drive (PnD) module, which is based on robotic technology that enables the Mobility of Things (MoT), an ecosystem in which all objects are mobile. i-Flex from Hankook Tire is designed for maximize the characteristics and functions of the PnD module.

The new airless tire from Hankook

The i-Flex tires represented the futuristic pneumatic non-pneumatic concept featuring a biomimetic design. The size is 10 inches, with a diameter of 400mm and a width of 105mm. This particular car rubber does not contain air unlike conventional tires that we all know and use regularly, and for this reason safety can be best guaranteed in case of accidents caused by punctures. In fact, we have already talked about this in the past about this unique technology, which allows you to overcome the problems that arise from a flat tire. That’s not all, the tire does not require maintenance of air pressure, making it an optimal solution for autonomous vehicles.

The structure of the new i-Flex tire

For the realization of this new concept have been carried out rigorous studies and biomimetic tests. To be able to withstand the load and absorb the shocks caused by contact on the road, the manufacturer has studied and used the design of a multi-layered interlocking spoke that takes inspiration from the cellular structure of living organisms. The three-dimensional cell allows to obtain a better shock absorption, and also allows the hexagonal and tetragonal cell structures of different stiffness to join together to support the load in a more stable way.

A concave C-shaped profile has also been applied to the new i-Flex tire to ensure a larger contact area and therefore allow safer driving. A new model optimized for multidirectional vehicular movement was also adopted, using the shape of the cellular structure in the tread pattern.

The manufacturer Hankook Tire intends to commit to making devices that make the future of mobility more sustainable and for this reason has been working tirelessly on the technology of these new non-pneumatic tires since 2010. The continuous effort and research by the company have in fact led to the birth of i-Flex, the new safe airless tire, sustainable and low maintenance, explaining that it will be the ideal solution for future mobility. Meanwhile, Hankook is continuing with research and development for further improvements.

Hankook Tire’s technology philosophy is at the heart of the company’s commitment to improvement sensitivity to safe driving but still fun and to make the sustainable mobility of the future a reality. The company will continue to carry out projects to drive change, while also strengthening its competitiveness in the market.