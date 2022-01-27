The new Harley-Davidson 2022 from the World Premiere [VIDEO] – News

The Milwaukee presentation unveils Harley-Davidson news for the 2022 season. Eight models, including four CVOs, powered by the 117 cubic inch V2 January 26, 2022



Un first advance with the updates Harley-Davidson models were there at the beginning of January, but it is this afternoon that from the headquarters of Milwaukee the veils on the 2022 branded innovations are removed.

“Furter. Faster “ is the claim of the world premiere online that you can see in the video above.

Lhe Harley-Davidson 2022 range expands with eight new engine powered models from the Milwaukee-Eigh 117Harley-Davidson’s most powerful stock V2. These are the news: Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST (for Grand American Touring family), Low Rider S and Low Rider ST (Cruiser family) and four models of the series CVO of Harley-Davidson (aka Custom Vehicle Operations).

Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST



Land two bagger hot rod combine 117-inch Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin power with West Coast stylistic influences.

Bagger dark in contrast to the Matte Dark Bronze finish of the Prodigy die-cast aluminum wheels and engine details. And then Brembo Reflex combined braking with ABS, Boom! GTS box with touch screen and navigator, cruise control and Daymaker LED headlights.

There Street Glide ST features the iconic batwing fairing, while the Road Glide ST it is equipped with a more aerodynamic shark nose half fairing (sharknose) integral with the frame and with double headlight. Go to the full article

Low Rider S and Low Rider ST



C.o most important driving performance, the Low Rider S and ST they develop around the Softail frame combined with the aforementioned Milwaukee-Eight 117. “We took the iconic Motor Company design from the 1980s – said Brad Richards, Vice President of Design – and we gave it a new identity with a modern echo. Add the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, extended travel suspension and raised panniers and you get the cool style and performance of the Low Rider ST. “

Lto Low Rider S it is designed to emphasize driving. The version ST offers the comfort of a touring with rigid bags and a new one fairing integral with the steering, as well as a Harley-Davidson audio system (accessory) powered by Rockford Fosgate. Go to the full article

The four CVOs 2022



THE CVO models, the premium factory-custom a limited production Harley-Davidson, offer special motorcycles and designed to represent the pinnacle of style and design of the Milwaukee brand. Exclusive colors and details performed with a level of quality that is unmatched. Each CVO 2022 is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Factory features include premium Harley-Davidson audio powered by Rockford Fosgate, Boom! 30K Bluetooth audio and Harley-Davidson safety system, Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements.