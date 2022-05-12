The new head of Intelligence in Spain has a dark past in Cuba

Esperanza Casteleiro, appointed as the new head of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) of Spain, would have been expelled from Cuba in 2009 after being implicated in an espionage operation while running the network of Spanish agents in Havana.

According to various Spanish press reports, that mission of the official in Cuba lasted just six months, after Raúl Castro expelled her along with two other agents from Madridpresumably related to the subsequent dismissal of Vice President Carlos Lage and then Foreign Minister Felipe Pérez Roque.

As evoked by the media The ObjectiveEsperanza Casteleiro Llamazares (1957) reached the top of the CNI after almost four decades of work in the secret services. He arrived in Cuba in 2008, but his presence would not have been well seen by the regimewhich practically confined her to her hotel.

But his expulsion would have been due to the arrest in February 2009 of the Cuban businessman Conrado Hernández, delegate of the Society for the Promotion and Industrial Reconversion (SPRI), an entity of the Basque Government in Havana, who ended up arrested when he was about to take a plane bound for Spain.

Convicted in 2011 of espionage, he was released from prison in 2021 with the prison benefit of a more benign confinement regime, as reported CyberCuba. Various sources brand him as a spy for the Spanish CNI.

Although the representatives of the CNI in Havana, attached to the Spanish Embassy, ​​denied any connection with the case, The then Spanish Foreign Minister, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, announced in mid-May the definitive replacement of the members of the CNI involvedafter Havana issued a diplomatic complaint.

Among those affected by that decision was Casteleiro Llamazares, who allegedly used the information provided by Hernández, a close friend of Lage and Pérez Roque, to find out about the plans of the Castro leadership and plan together with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, head of government in Madrid. , a transition to democracy on the Island.

The official takes command of the CNI after the departure of Paz Estebanthe first woman to hold that position, but dismissed as a result of the espionage scandal using the Pegasus system figures from the Spanish independence movement and three members of the Council of Ministers, including President Pedro Sánchez.

In his first appearance before the media, Casteleiro Llamazares claimed on Tuesday that precisely thanks to the CNI multiple “accidents” and “jihadist attacks” have been avoided in Spain, although he acknowledged that it was necessary to take “a step forward,” EFE quoted.