The new heads of the Army, Air Force and Navy

President Louis Abinader made several changes in military command this Tuesday, August 16, Day of restoration. In the decree 445-22 highlights the appointment of officers Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, Francisco Antonio Sosa Castillo and Carlos Ramón Febrillet Rodríguez for the Armythe Air Force and the Navy Dominican, respectively.

Carlos Antonio Fernandez Onofre

Major General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, ERD, has just served as president of the Retirement Board and Pension Fund of the Armed Forces. President Louis Abinader appointed him henceforth commanding general of the Army of the Dominican Republic to replace Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, ERD.

Fernandez Onofre was born on November 22, 1962, in the city of Santiago. According to an institutional review, he completed his primary studies at the Colegio Padre Fortín, in his hometown.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/16/a-man-with-glasses-and-a-checkered-shirt-9fac9775.jpeg Major General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

In 1981, he entered the Military Academy of the Armed Forces, “Batallas de las Carreras”, AMFA, today the Academy of Army from the Dominican Republic, as an aspiring cadet, earning the rank of second lieutenant four years later. He has a degree in Business Administration and an Associate Degree in Accounting.

He is married to Mrs. Varinnia Durán de Fernández with whom he has three children.

In his academic preparation, he holds various seminars, workshops and courses of great importance, such as: operations in urban areas (Monteros), Artillery and Armor, special operations “Cimarrón”, Advanced Protection (VIP), Infantry, Battalion commander, High management etc.

As an officer, he has held dozens of positions:

President of the Armed Forces Retirement and Pension Fund Board

Director of Haitian Affairs, MIDE.

General Director of the Armed Forces Radio Station.

Director of Internal Affairs, ERD.

G-4, Director of Logistics, ERD.

G-1, Personnel Director, ERD.

Administrative Director of the General Commander, ERD.

General Director of the Social Plan of the Armed Forces.

General Subintendent of War Material, Armed Forces.

Deputy Commander 1st. Infantry Brigade, ERD.

Commander of the 2nd. Infantry Battalion “FRS”, ERD.

Commander of the 16th Infantry Battalion, ERD.

S-3, Plans and Training Officer of the 5th. Infantry Brigade, ERD.

S-3, Plans and Training Officer, 2nd. Infantry Brigade, ERD.

Executive Officer Ministry of Defense.

Executive Officer 6th. Battalion of Hunters “GGL”, ERD.

Executive Officer of the General Directorate of Education, Training and Military Training, ERD.

Assistant in charge of the “DNI” Operations Division.

Military assistance from the Minister of the Interior and Police

Executive Officer of the Electoral Military Police.

Assistant to the Minister of Public Works and Communications

Coordinator of Military Affairs General Directorate of Migration.

Francisco Antonio Sosa Castillo

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/16/a-man-with-a-microphone-9afa32d0.jpeg Rear Admiral Francisco Antonio Sosa Castillo (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

rear admiral Francisco Antonio Sosa Castillo served as commander of the South Naval Zone of the Navy Dominican, now, for decree is the new head of the Dominican Republic Navy replacing Vice Admiral Ramón Gustavo Betances Hernández, who had held the position since August 2020.

Carlos Ramon Febrillet Rodriguez

To direct the Air Force Dominican Major General Carlos Ramón Febrillet Rodríguez was appointed, replacing Major General Leonel Amílcar Muñoz Noboa pilot.

Febrillet Rodríguez worked as director of the Specialized Body for Airport Security and Civil Aviation (Cesac).

According to his biographical sketch, Febrillet Rodriguez is an aviation technician who was born in Santo Domingo on June 16, 1966. He is the son of engineer José Francisco Febrillet Huertas and Mrs. Rafaela Rodríguez de Febrillet.

He entered the Battle of the Races Military Academy on January 10, 1985, as an aspiring cadet of the Air Force Dominican, later graduated and promoted to 2nd. Lieutenant in infantry on November 27, 1988.

He graduated in 2000 as an electromechanical engineer with a mention in Electronics from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, (UASD). He is fluent in English, French, German, Creole, and Spanish as his first language.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/16/a-man-in-a-blue-and-white-uniform-c271fefa.jpeg Carlos R. Febrillet Rodriguez (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

During his military career, he has carried out different studies for his training, among which the following stand out:

Diploma of Command and General Staff, Inter-Armed Defense College, (France)

Advanced Studies for Defense and National Security, French Military School, (France)

Higher Defense Studies, French Military School, (France)

Operational Safety Management System, (Santo Domingo)

Command and Planning in Air Battles, French Military School, (France)

Internal Audit of the Operational Safety Management System RAD 110, (Santo Domingo)

Planning and Organization in Air Battles, (France)

Master in Geostrategic Defense and Industrial Dynamics, (France)

Commercial Air Traffic (Santo Domingo)

International Relations (France)

Manual Induction of Procedure and Quality Control

EC155 Helicopter Maintenance

Aeronautical Law Seminar

Management of Human Resources in Aeronautical Maintenance

Public Image of the Armed Forces in Democracy

Teachings of Environmental Education

Management of the Aeronautical Maintenance Administration.

Teaching Qualification

VXP Initial Training (Aircraft Vibration Measurement and Engineering Platform)

Competency-Based Training

Aquatic Rescue, Camping and Survival

Information Systems Seminar

Lotus 1,2,3

Helicopter Mechanic (Cellules Et Moteur TTA CT1),

Helicopter Technology and Mechanics

Hospitality and Tourism in French

Aircraft General Maintenance

literary conversation

Helicopter Maintenance Operations

Computer Graphics Technician, Page Marker

Autocad Advanced Programming

Helicopter Specialized Thermology

Helicopter Fuselage and Engine Mechanic Officer.

Ventura Publisher

Ms Dos Course V.6.0

Story Board Plus

windows course

Training Methodology for Instructors

Lubrication of Aviation Turbines and Aircraft in General

Industrial Safety and Occupational Health

Drafting of Technical Reports

Diplomatic and Consular Training for Foreign Service Officials. Field Maintenance Training Course Model 430

Turbine Mechanic Arriel 1

Turbine Cooling Arriel 1c1

Teacher Values ​​Workshop

Workshop “Personality and Personality of the Teacher”

Teacher’s Profile, Self-esteem Workshop for Teachers “Appreciating myself as I am”.

Basic Instructional Methodology Course

Aerial Materials Management, Safety Road Show

Charges

Major General Febrillet Rodríguez has held the positions of director of the Aircraft Maintenance Workshop “Ernesto Tejeda Aviation Technical Brigade General, FARD”, director of the National Aeronautical Workshop, general director of the Vocational School of the Armed Forces and the National Police, technical adviser to the Chief of Staff, in charge of Maintenance of the Presidential Helicopter, director of the Technical School of the Maintenance Command, etc.