The new ‘Hellraiser’ movie receives an “R” rating in the US for its violent content and nudity

The platform Hulu, owned by Disney, has achieved a hit with Predator: The Preythe new installment of the Predator saga, in its premiere on the service of streaming in the United States (in Spain, and internationally, it came through Disney+), and following the line of recovering classic fantasy and horror sagasanother of the feature films that will be released soon will be a new film by hellraiser with which to bring us back to the cenobites with their extreme sadomasochistic practices.

Based on the novels of clive barkerit was the same British writer who was in charge of directing the first of the films, released in theaters in 1987. From there, no less than nine sequels would follow, although on this occasion and according to those responsible for this new version, more than as a sequel it has been considered as a reimagining from the universe of Pinhead and his minions.

Directed by David Bruckner (The dark house), to begin with, one of the main novelties is that it will be the actress Jamie Claytonfrom the series L: Generation Q, who plays the new version of Pinhead, the head of the Cenobites. However, after so many sequels, fans of the franchise had their doubts about the possibility of more feature films. Perhaps for this reason, Barker himself stepped out to reassure fans by assuring that “It’s Hellraiser just on a scale I didn’t expect. David and his team have steeped themselves in the mythology of the story, but what excites me most is their desire to stay true to the original while revolutionizing it for a new generation”.

Still pending the announcement of the premiere date on the Hulu platform in the United States, the news is that it has received the classification “R”, restricted to minors of 17 yearsby the Motion Picture Association of America because of its heavy burden of “violence and gore, aggressive language, some sexual content, and brief graphic nudity”.





It was not for less in the case of one of Hellraiser. But we’ll see if, like Predator: The Prey, outside the North American territory premieres on Disney +even if it’s under the “Star” label aimed, let’s say, at a more adult audience, or you choose to sell it to another platformas happened with the erotic thriller Deep water of 20th Century Studios who starred Anne of Arms Y Ben Affleckand of which Prime Video ended up taking over the distribution rights.

Regarding its premiere, it is more than likely that it will happen before the end of the year. And in this rebirth, the cenobites will not be alone because, for its part, HBO Max is also preparing a series on hellraiser in which he is involved David GordonGreenthe director of the most recent installments of Halloween.

