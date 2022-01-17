The new Home Video Universal Pictures in January and February 2022

Below we report the new releases Home Video from Universal Pictures in the months of January and February 2022. The first movie, available in Blu-ray and DVD version, is The Stillwater Girl. From January 13.

This the official synopsis: “Bill, a man who works on an American oil rig from Oklahoma travels to Marseille to visit his daughter who is in prison for a murder he claims he did not commit. Faced with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated justice system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.“

The film stars Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin, and is directed by Academy Award-winning director Tom McCarthy. It is an investigative thriller that keeps you in suspense and is inspired by the true story of Amanda Knox.

More Universal Pictures Home Video releases in February 2022

Among the new Universal Pictures we find the animated film Baby Boss 2 – Family business. Film i caskets Blu-ray and DVD with the first and second chapter. Not only that: you can only buy the sequel in both versions and in 4K. From February 10.

In the sequel to the beloved Baby Boss, brothers Ted and Tim Templeton, now adults, become children again and are called to work together to solve an emergency at Baby Corp.

Finally, it comes to homes on DVD and Blu-ray too The Card Collector, premiered at the 78th Venice Film Festival. From February 10.

Below is the official synopsis of the film: “A former military man travels from casino to casino, gambling and counting cards. He is drawn into the darkness of his past when a vulnerable and angry young man asks for his help in revenge on a military colonel.“

The cast principal includes Oscar Isaac, Willem Defoe, Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish. The film is produced by Martin Scorsese and shot by Paul Schrader.

Before concluding, we remind you of the recent releases of Universal Pictures.