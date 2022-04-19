The new Honda City is the ideal vehicle to live great experiences your way

Performance, elegance, power and enough space for you to travel new roads in a comfortable and sophisticated way, are just some of the features offered by the new Honda City, a vehicle that will allow you to live the greatest experiences in your own way.

This new member of the emblematic Japanese brand is designed for those Colombians who seek to make their goals come true and give their all to carry out their dreams and projects. Its powerful 1,500 CC engine and its 122 horsepower, give the City exceptional performance that is perfectly suited to the roads of our country, thanks to its S+ driving mode, which makes the sensation at the wheel more pleasant and to the exclusive system Ecoassist, which provides a more efficient experience, with less fuel consumption.

The cabin of the Honda City offers all the necessary amenities to take your road trips to a new level. Its complete entertainment center enriches the interior experience of the vehicle and allows you to make each journey an exceptional experience. Likewise, its design line that incorporates marked lines and profiled edges, is the perfect combination of elegance, comfort and sporty design.

The combination of a large passenger compartment, which offers the maximum space for man and the minimum for the machine, providing ergonomic spaces that allow the driver to have access to all accessories and controls, added to its spacious trunk with a capacity of 519 litres. , make the City the ideal companion to travel Colombian roads, without having to worry about optimizing spaces inside the cabin, since at full capacity, the vehicle guarantees comfort with maximum performance.

Other components that make the City a unique car in its category are its advanced technological and safety systems, such as the lane watch camera, its multi-angle rear cameras, its VSA stability system to prevent loss of control in curves. Added to these features are an emergency braking system, its tire pressure monitoring system, the hill start system and its exclusive ACE body, a unique Honda body design, which increases passenger protection. and optimizes the distribution of impacts, reducing the force between those involved in the collision.

The Honda City is a car full of possibilities and advantages for those who live their lives in their own way, whether in the busy avenues of the cities or on the roads that run through the vast Colombian geography, drivers will live an experience that will revolutionize their way to travel and will make them not want to get out of their new City.

The vehicle will be available in the country from this Monday, April 18 through our 21 brand windows nationwide. You can also enter our website autos.honda.com.co and enjoy a tour in our 360° virtual showcase.

Similarly, the new vehicle of the Japanese brand has all the quality and support of Honda, a company that has its own representation in the country, and with a specialized and reliable team of professionals, recognized for their commitment, service and support. thus reaffirming that driving a Honda vehicle represents tranquility, power and security, so that you can continue living life your way.