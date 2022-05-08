the new horror movie with Kristen Stewart

In the last awards season, an actress came to steal all eyes. We talk about Kristen Stewartthe interpreter who this year was nominated for the Oscar Awards, the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards and the Satellite Awards for her impressive performance spencer. Although she was encouraged to put herself in the shoes of Lady Di, now the drama about royalty is left behind, since in her next project she ventures into the terror like never before.

Although she became a very popular actress with the saga Twilight, where he took off with Robert Pattinson, the truth is that Stewart has managed to build a career where he showed that he can adapt to each genre. So he did in spencer, from the hand of Pablo Larraín, and now he will try again with his next premiere that already has an official trailer and that is chilling. Is about Crimes of the Futureone of the tapes of the official selection of the competition of Cannes 2022.

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrated performance artist, publicly displays the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances”, It begins by saying its official synopsis and anticipating that it will be a story not suitable for the impressionable if it is about mutations in the body.

It is here that the character of Stewart enters the conflict of the story. “Timlin, a researcher for the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, and that’s when a mysterious group is revealed. His mission: use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”, concludes the description. The film is directed by David Cronenbergknown to be a specialist in body horror.

The premiere is scheduled for June of this year and its advance makes it clear that it is a dark and sinister proposal, ideal for those who love films of this genre. But the actress spencer she will not be alone: ​​although she is one of the protagonists, they also accompany her Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux. Likewise, DEnise Capezza, Lihi Kornowski and Scott Speedman They complete the cast with their performances.