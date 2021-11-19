“The new hospital will have to focus on new technologies”

On Friday, at 5.30 pm at the Eliseo Cinema (Viale Carducci, 7) there will be the public event “Health in first place. Pnrr, new Cesena Hospital, territorial medicine “. After the initial greeting by the mayor Enzo Lattuca, the municipal secretary Pd Cesena Lorenzo Plumari will introduce and coordinate the debate in which Giovanni Bissoni, former consultant of the Ministry of Health, Paola Boldrini, vice president of the Hygiene and Public Health Commission of the Senate will take part, and Raffaele Donini, Councilor for Health Policies of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

“This will be an opportunity to discuss the future of health care and how to manage the transition phase towards the end of the pandemic – say the Pd Cesena -, building on the lessons learned in recent months and identifying areas for improvement on which to intervene with greater urgency. Covid-19 has left a renewed and great awareness of how the National Health Service is truly the most precious asset we have and we must start investing seriously in it. We must do it starting from the resources of the NRP, precisely 15.63 billion euros, which however do not seem sufficiently corresponding to the declarations that indicate the protection of health as the basis for restoring the costs caused by the pandemic. On the other hand, we favorably emphasize the priorities in the health sector envisaged by the Plan which indicates in the reorganization of territorial care an indispensable and indispensable strategy for the reorganization of health services “.

“However, we absolutely must not make the dramatic mistake – they continue – of relaunching private healthcare with public money. At the same time, we reiterate that these investments must be accompanied by a serious reform plan. In particular, we underline the need for a timely verification of the financial resources foreseen by the evolution of the National Health Fund (FSN) necessary to implement the investment plan. It is no longer possible to postpone the overcoming of the national regulatory framework that governs the recruitment of personnel and the permanence of which would lead to the inevitable outsourcing and privatization of services. Maintaining these constraints would effectively prevent the reorganization of general medicine and real social and health integration, necessary paths for the evolution of territorial assistance “.

“In our territory – conclude from the Pd Cesena – we are often used to large projects and major innovations at the hospital level: from the arrival of the university in Romagna, with the need to govern this important change, to the important medical specializations which, except for some specificities , can guarantee the self-sufficiency of this area, from the start of the design of the new Cesena hospital to the computerization and digitalization projects of our healthcare. In particular, we are sure that the future new Bufalini Hospital represents a great opportunity for further qualification of the healthcare system for Romagna. For this reason, only what cannot be organized outside will have to stay inside the new hospital. It must be an intelligent hospital, which focuses on new technologies, with high specializations that relate and integrate with the other complexes in the Romagna area. The new hospital must therefore be a point of reference for the entire Romagna area. We will discuss this and many others on Friday afternoon together with three speakers who know and experience the world of health every day ”.