the new Huawei P50 Pocket, P50 Pro and Watch GT Runner arrive – Andrea Galeazzi

Huawei’s 2022 gets off to a great start! In one fell swoop he decided to bring the leaflet to Italy too, P50 Pocket, the top designed for photography P5o Pro, and the watch for runners, Watch GT Runner! Let’s find out right away.

HUAWEI P50 PRO

Let’s start from the top of the range, a model that has always stood out for the very high level of the photographic sector and let’s start with the dimensions of 158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5 mm and the weight is 195 grams. The presence of the certification should be mentioned IP68, therefore he is resistant to water and dust.

Huawei P50 Pro comes with a curved OLED display from 6.6 ″ with a resolution of 1,225 x 2,700 px (450ppi). It is a panel enabled for HDR with a frequency of update from 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

The processor is the Snapdragon 888 accompanied by 8 / 12GB of RAM and 256 / 512GB of internal memory

The camera sector focuses on the new 10-channel sensors, on color accuracy and on a very wide range of possibilities of use, ranging from 2.5cm to 200X zoom.

camera principal, a sensor from 50 MP behind a 23mm aperture lens f / 1.8 and optical image stabilization (OIS),

a sensor from behind a 23mm aperture lens and optical image stabilization camera in White And black from 40 MP, this one with a 26mm lens and an f / 1.6 aperture,

And from this one with a 26mm lens and an f / 1.6 aperture, then there’s the camera ultra wide angle from 13 MP with 13mm f / 2.2 lens. The cameras are also assisted by laser autofocus.

from with 13mm f / 2.2 lens. The cameras are also assisted by laser autofocus. to zoom in, there is a lens periscope. It has a focal length of just 90mm, shorter than most periscopes we’ve seen so far (which is about 3.9x magnification), but the high-resolution sensor from 64 MP offers a lot of flexibility: digital zoom reaches up to 2,700 mm. This lens has an f / 3.5 aperture and OIS.

Huawei has decided to focus everything on new technology Dual-Matrix, which, thanks to artificial intelligence, allows you to merge data from multiple cameras to always get the best out of every shot.

The battery is one 4360mAh compatible with wired fast charging a 66W and wireless a 50W.

HUAWEI P50 Pro 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space, it’s available starting today on the Huawei Store at the price of 1,199.90 euros. Until February 28, with the purchase of the HUAWEI P50 Pro it will be possible to receive the True Wireless earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 for free. In addition, in the first year following the purchase, Huawei offers a free replacement of the screen and back cover.

HUAWEI P50 POCKET

The name already reveals a lot, yes because he is one of those folding clamshells that do not aim to become as large as tablets but rather aim to become like normal smartphones when open and extremely small and pocket-sized when closed. Her measures I’m from 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm when closed e 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm when open, for a weight of 190 grams.

The display is a OLED from 6.9 ″ with refresh rate a 120Hz and resolution 2790 x 1188, therefore format 21: 9 and 442 PPI. At the top center there is the hole for the front camera and thanks to the new closure system the visibility of the fold when open is reduced to a minimum.

To the display main one adds that external circular with a diameter of 1 ″ from which you can read time, date, notifications and also view widgets for both proprietary and third-party applications. For example, you can see the directions on the path to follow if it has already been started.

Also in this case we find a Qualcomm CPU, it Snapdragon 888 4G with 8 / 12GB from RAM And 256 / 512GB from internal memory. The battery is one 4000 mAh with fast charging a 40W.

The sector rooms consists of 3 units:

a principal from 40MP,

from a ultra-wide angle from 13MP f / 2.2,

from f / 2.2, a 32MP f / 1.8 which thanks to one color spectrum wider than usual it allows to improve precision and color rendering.

From now HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition (12 / 512GB) it’s available on Huawei Store al price from 1,599.90 euros. Until February 28, together with the HUAWEI P50 Pocket it will be possible to receive the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick for free. In addition, in the first year following the purchase, Huawei offers a free replacement of the screen and back cover.

HUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER

Not just smartphones, Huawei also think about wearable and presents a new smartwatch specifically designed for the race and for the most passionate. In fact, we find this sporty nature almost everywhere, from the software to the materials used for the construction.

Starting from the latter we find that in order to be as light and comfortable as possible, the watch case was built in high-strength polymer fiber, the bezel is in ceramic and the crown in steel. The weight of the entire body of the watch is therefore only 38.5 grams.

HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner features new heart rate monitoring technology HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+, which offers dynamic monitoring of heart rate and SpO2 more accurate than ever. The new watch also features the industry’s first hidden suspended antenna with GNSS positioning with five dual-band modules that accurately monitor the trajectory of travel and support users for a location that promises to be super accurate.

There are new coaching and help features to improve your training as well as monitor it: the Running Ability Index (RAI) and theIndividual Periodical Science Training Program. The HUAWEI TruSportTM Professional Running Training System provides users with an in-depth analysis of their performance, giving them an overall view of data such as training intensity, training volume, recovery time, etc. The new running ability measurement system, Running Ability Index (RAI), allows users to objectively evaluate their performance. By using RAI and training load as the centerpiece of the Individual Periodical Science Training Program, each runner will be able to achieve their personal goals.

Huawei also talked about autonomy and promises up to 14 days of smart use e 7 days of intense use.

HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner is available starting from today on the Huawei Store and at authorized resellers for the price of 299.90 euros with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i True Wireless Bluetooth earphones included and, only on the Huawei Store, the free Huawei strap.