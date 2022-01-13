The new HuffPost is coming. From January 19

Ten years after its birth, HuffPost changes and regenerates itself. A brand new website will go online from January 19th. The changes will be many and exciting (let’s think and hope).

The graphics will change, of course, readers will have a homepage easier to navigate and decode, to distinguish at a glance a news from a comment, an interview from an analysis, will have an even clearer and more precise news hierarchy, a design made to measure for furniture. But it will not be a simple restyling, it is not just a question of changing the shape of old content. The new site will focus more and more on quality and original content, it will be richer and more complex than ever. There will be more analyzes, insights, interviews, comments, blogs or anything that goes beyond the simple naked news (even that will be there, don’t worry). The intention is to reinforce one of the distinctive features of HuffPost from the very beginning: to be an online newspaper and not the transposition on the web of a paper newspaper. And therefore the already large number of signatures and collaborators – which by now our readers have come to know – will be further enriched.

Just as there will be many news regarding contents that are not based only on the written word: we will have a completely renewed and easy to consult video channel and an extraordinarily wide range of podcasts is on the way. We will then continue with the idea – fortunate and appreciated by readers – of “verticalising” the information, that is to set up sections of the site that deal with a particular topic in depth and in all its aspects: what we do with the Fintech channel, where we tell how technology is revolutionizing the old world of finance; or what we do with Futuro, where we try to put young people in contact with universities and businesses; or what we do with Earth, where we explain how the environment variable is conditioning and changing everyday life.

All this quality has a value. And it is right and normal that this value is somehow recognized. In fact, for the original contents it will be necessary to subscribe. There will be several articles and blogs that can continue to be read for free but the most valuable part of our production will be paid for. This is a real revolution for a newspaper that has always been free but it is also an inevitable choice for how the publishing market is evolving. Market on which the HuffPost team can count on the strength and solidity of the Gedi group. And the great potential and synergies of the Gedi group will be exploited.

Finally, the relationship with readers and subscribers will be even closer. There will be a real direct line with them, subscribers will have dedicated newsletters, there will be surveys and some contributions may also be published with the editorial filter.

In short, a lot of meat on the fire and a lot more to come. Appointment on Wednesday with the new Huffpost.