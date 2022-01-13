The new Husqvarna Vitpilen 1301 is coming

A prototype of the Husqvarna Vitpilen 1301, a retro hypernaked developed on the technical basis of the KTM 1290 Super Duke cousin. That model, however, has not yet made its debut on the market. Now, with the updated KTM 1290 Super Duke, Husqvarna thought that the perfect time has come to resurrect the Vitpilen 1301 project. And colleagues at RideApart have captured this bike’s forklift taking its first steps on the road during testing. The bike we see in their photos shows modern and muscular lines, which differ from the more retro ones of the Vitpilen sisters (in the gallery above the 701, for a comparison). Only the large round headlight is a reference to the design of the other models in the range. The new 1301 has more Super Duke lines, with sharp angles and a small trunk tail. Even the frame seems to be identical to that of the Austrian maxi naked.

Then we find the single-sided swingarm, but Husqvarna has opted for different circles: are in nine-spoke die-cast aluminum compared to the five-spoke units of the 1290 Super Duke R. The exhaust system of the 1301 also differs from that of KTM, opting for a double terminal design. The Brembo Stylema brake calipers are identical to their cousin, complete with air conveyors for cooling. The engine should also be the same: the 1,301 cc twin-cylinder LC8 capable of delivering 180 hp of maximum power and 140 Nm of torque.

In perfect Vitpilen style, the prototype then shows mirrors at the edges of the handlebars, an elegant and enveloping front fender and a small protection in front of the exhaust manifolds.

Judging by the quality of the forklift photographed on the road, it might not take long before new Husqvarna Vitpilen 1301 arrives on the market, is expected in 2023.