The new Ikea SYMFONISK, the Sonos lamp with speaker, also arrives in Italy

We talked about it in the autumn of 2021, with the launch on the North American market and on some European markets: now the new version of the SYMFONISK lamp arrives also in Italy.

Let’s talk about the lamp that unites it IKEA furniture style to the Sonos audio experience and which allows, in addition to lighting, to listen to music through the multi-room system of the US brand.

As we told you at the presentation, the changes affected the audio part, with a renewed acoustic architecture and a wave guide designed for good sound performance in any position of the house the lamp is placed. The electrical part is also new: now the lamp integrates the E26 / E27 socket, thus offering a greater choice of bulbs.

The IKEA designers have made the product design more flexible by separating the lamp base and lampshade: in this way it is possible to choose between two colors for the base, white or black, and two lampshades of different style and color (in fabric or glass. , in black or white) to create the lamp that best matches the decor.

The new SYMFONISK table lamp with Wi-Fi speaker now available in IKEA stores and on IKEA.it at the price of 169.