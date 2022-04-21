the new infections are close to 100 thousand. Towards indoor masks from May 1st only on public transport
The latest news on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Thursday 21 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin there are 99,848 new infections and 205 deaths. In Veneto found a sub-variant other than XE and XJ. On indoor masks there is a clash between experts and the Government is rethinking the farewell for May 1st, Minister Giovannini: “On trains? Measures still necessary”. For Bassetti, the obligation to wear a mask indoors is “out of time and of science”. Mantovani: “Fourth dose for everyone in the autumn”.
According to the WHO, the deaths of Covid in the world would be more than double: at least 15 million.
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
Gimbe: “The virus is circulating. Reckless to abolish a mask indoors”
Gimbe: “6.8 million people still without vaccine”
“That the vaccination campaign is now at stake is a fact, despite 4.2 million people vaccinated with the first dose and 2 million with the booster dose. In fact, vaccination coverage rates in the last month have registered negligible increases” . This was stated by the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta. As of April 20, 6.89 million people have not received even a dose of the vaccine, of which 2.69 million are temporarily protected as they have been cured of COVID-19 for less than 180 days: there are therefore about 4 people currently vaccinated. 2 millions.
From today antivirals available in pharmacies: Paxlovid distributed free with basic medical prescription
From today, family doctors will be able to prescribe Paxlovid antiviral
Starting today, family doctors can also prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid for the early treatment of coronavirus disease. Thus the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) in a note published on its website. Aifa’s decision became enforceable with the publication of the Aifa determination in the Official Gazette of 20 April. With the prescription of the general practitioner, the patient will be able to collect the drug directly at the pharmacy, without costs to be borne by the citizen and without surcharges for the NHS.
Vaccines, 136,470,789 doses administered, 44,598 second booster doses
136,470,789 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 96.2 percent of those delivered, equal to 141,900,175, of which 95,340,648 by Pfizer / BioNtech, 25,446,453 by Moderna, 11,514,521 from Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca, 6,726,091 from Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,462 from Janssen and 1,023,000 from Novavax. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,582,555 equal to 89.99 percent of the over 12 population. This is what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and commissioner structure for the health emergency, updated at 06:25 today. The total number of healed for a maximum of six months is equal to 1,835,540, 3.40 per cent of the population over 12 recovered for no more than 6 months without any administration. Then, 39,208,741 additional / booster doses were administered, 83.97 per cent of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,369,971 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, equal to 91.45 percent of the over 12 population. 94.85 percent of the over 12 population.
Masks indoors, when the government decision arrives: the proposals on the table
The government’s decision on masks in closed spaces should arrive next week: in the meantime, the discussion continues between the more rigorous line and the “aperturist” component.
China, 8 deaths and 2,841 new Covid cases in Shanghai
China’s National Health Commission today announced the deaths of eight people from Covid-19 in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic to 4,663. The city, which recorded its first deaths on Monday, adds 25 new deaths since confinement began more than a month ago. China is experiencing a wave of outbreaks attributed to the omicron variant. The Commission also reported 2,841 new positive cases. The locations with the highest number of cases of community transmission were Shanghai (east, 2,634), Jilin (northeast, 95), Heilongjiang (northeast, 42), Jiangxi (southeast, 14), Jiangsu (east, 8) and Guangzhou ( south, 8). 16,617 asymptomatic cases have been detected, 16,552 of them local (most in Shanghai), although Beijing does not consider them confirmed cases unless they show symptoms. The remaining infections, found among travelers from abroad, were detected in various regions of the country. The total number of active infected in mainland China amounts to 31,421, 223 of whom are in serious condition. According to the institute’s reports, 193,953 people have been infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 4,663 have died. To date, medical checks have been carried out on over three million close contacts with the infected, of which 425,756 are still under observation.
The news on Covid-19 today, Thursday 21 April
Yesterday in Italy 99,848 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, a significant increase compared to 27,214 on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of cases has reached 15,858,442. There were 205 deaths from Covid on the last day for a total of 162,098 victims. In the last 24 hours, 610,600 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 16.4% (+ 0.7%). The healed are currently 14,489,444 (+101,614), while the currently positive are 1,206,900 (-1,379). This is the situation region by region:
- Lombardy: +14.065
- Veneto: +9.754
- Campania: +12.275
- Emilia Romagna: +3.432
- Lazio: +10.681
- Piedmont: +5.279
- Tuscany: +6.564
- Sicily: +7.034
- Puglia: +8.887
- Liguria: +2.583
- Brands: +2.894
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.503
- Abruzzo: +3.746
- Calabria: +3.551
- Umbria: +1.648
- PA Bolzano: +764
- Sardinia: +2.870
- PA Trento: +618
- Basilicata: +1.233
- Molise: +316
- Aosta Valley: +169
In the world there are a total of 507,044,625 infections, 6,207,756 deaths, 11,203,025,813 vaccine doses administered, mostly in high-income countries.