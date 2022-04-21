the new infections are close to 100 thousand. Towards indoor masks from May 1st only on public transport

The latest news on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Thursday 21 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin there are 99,848 new infections and 205 deaths. In Veneto found a sub-variant other than XE and XJ. On indoor masks there is a clash between experts and the Government is rethinking the farewell for May 1st, Minister Giovannini: “On trains? Measures still necessary”. For Bassetti, the obligation to wear a mask indoors is “out of time and of science”. Mantovani: “Fourth dose for everyone in the autumn”.

According to the WHO, the deaths of Covid in the world would be more than double: at least 15 million.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on