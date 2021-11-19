The Infinity + news of December 2021 including The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission and The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil.

The new Infinity + products for December 2021

The Suicide Squad – Premiere Suicide Mission on Infinity + from 3 to 9 December

The worst supervillains are locked up in Belle Reve prison who will do anything to get out, even join the super secret and dark Task Force X. A series of scammers, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and the most beloved psychopath of all, Harley Quinn, arm themselves heavily and drop off on the remote island of Corto Maltese. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerilla forces, the Squad will be engaged in a search and destruction mission, under the leadership of Colonel Rick Flag on the ground… and the directives of Amanda Waller’s government tech experts in their ears. Written and directed by James Gunn, the film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Joel Kinnaman, among others.

An American Pickle premieres on Infinity + from 10 to 16 December

An American Pickle is Simon Rich’s film adaptation of his short story “Sell Out”, released in the New Yorker in 2013. Seth Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling worker who emigrated to America in 1919, dreaming of building a better life for his family. One day, while at work, he falls into a pickle tank and remains in brine for 100 years. The brine preserves it perfectly, and when Herschel finds himself in present-day Brooklyn, he discovers he hasn’t aged a day. But when he searches for his family, he discovers that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a quiet programmer, whom Herschel just can’t understand.

The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil premiered on Infinity + from 17 to 23 December

The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil tells a chilling tale of terror, murder and dark evil that has shocked even paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases they have faced begins with the struggle for a boy’s soul, which led the two demonologists to things never seen before, marking the first time in U.S. history that a suspected murderer would have claimed the his demonic possession as a defense.

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence in Premiere on Infinity + from 24 to 30 December

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence is an action thriller starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton. Nick Bannister is a private mind investigator, who manages to delve into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories. His life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae, who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an object. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and will eventually have to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?

Malignant in Premiere on Infinity + from December 31st to January 6th

Malignant is the latest creation from The Conjuring Universe architect James Wan. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of horrific murders and her torment worsens when she discovers these daydreams are terrifying realities.

Tolo Tolo on Infinity + from 1st December

Tolo Tolo Starring Checcho Zalone and directed by Luca Medici. Not understood by his mother country, Checco finds a welcome in Africa. But a war will force him to return along the tortuous route of the migrants.

The Doorman on Infinity + from December 5th

The Doorman is an action-thriller starring Ruby Rose and Jean Reno. In the film, a former Marine who now works as a doorman in a luxury New York skyscraper must outwit and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless boss, as he struggles to protect his sister’s family. As the thieves become more and more desperate and violent, the goalkeeper relies on his deadly fighting skills for the showdown.

Joker on Infinity + from 6 December also in 4K

Played by Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix, Joker is directed by Todd Phillips and centers on the figure of the iconic villain: Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck is that of a man struggling to find his way into a fractured society like Gotham. During the day he works as a clown, at night he tries hard to be a cabaret comedian … but he discovers that he seems to be the laughing stock.

IT – Chapter Two on Infinity + from December 19th also in 4K

IT – Chapter Two is the sequel to the critically acclaimed and box office hit of 2017 IT that redefined the horror genre, becoming part of our collective imagination. Since every 27 years the evil returns to manifest itself in the town of Derry, Maine, IT – Chapter Two brings together the characters who have become adults, and who have long since taken different paths, thirty years after the events of the first film.

I hate summer on Infinity + since December 30th

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo leave for the summer holidays, they do not know each other and they could not have more different families and lives: the very well organized but with his own bankruptcy business, the successful doctor struggling with a son in full crisis pre-adolescent, the hypochondriac nothing to do with a dog named Brian and the passion for Massimo Ranieri. Three very distant lives that accidentally meet on a small island on the Italian coast: the same beach, the same sea, but above all the same rented house. The clash is inevitable and hilarious: different habits, two children who fall in love, three wives who start off on the wrong foot but end up dancing together on a summer evening and three new friends looking for a son on the run.

