The Infinity + news of January 2022 including Doctor Sleep, A Star is Born and Trainspotting.

The new Infinity + products for January 2022

January 1st

The Girls of Wall Street – Business is Business

With Jennifer Lopez returning to the big screen flanked by an exceptional all-female cast. Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart are a group of unscrupulous New York strippers who, led by Jennifer Lopez, join forces to carry out a criminal plan in a big way: to rob their clients, mostly wealthy brokers. Wall Street. The film, based on an incredible true story told in New York Magazine and quickly gone viral, is a compelling mix of humor, entertainment and crime.

January 2

After the wedding

Played by four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams and Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore, After Marriage is the powerful tale of a great love, the one that binds two women to the same man, what every mother feels in towards his own daughter. A sudden journey is destined to change the fortunes of all the protagonists of the story. Two women and two different worlds compared, one a successful New York manager, the other an idealist looking for funds for the orphanage he is in charge of in India, a mystery to be revealed that acts as a common thread.

January 5th

Motherless Brooklyn – The secrets of a city (also in 4K)

The film adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s novel “Brooklyn without a mother” but set in the 1950s, an era of great changes in New York. Written, directed and starring Edward Norton, the film follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective suffering from Tourette’s syndrome, who ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna, played by Bruce Willis. .

Doctor Sleep (also in 4K)

Sequel to the cult film directed by Stanley Kubrick The Shining, Doctor Sleep starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran, tells the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. Still irremediably scarred by the trauma he experienced as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance fought to find some semblance of peace. But this respite is shattered when she meets Abra, a brave teenager with a powerful extrasensory gift known as the “shimmer.”

January 7

Trainspotting

Directed by Danny Boyle and based on Irvine Welsh’s novel of the same name, the cult film, starring Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle, premiered out of competition at the 49th Cannes Film Festival in 1996.

January 13

xXx – The return of Xander Cage

The film is the third installment of the series starring Vin Diesel as Xander Cage who, believed to have been dead for some time, returns from his voluntary exile to help the CIA capture Xiang and recover the “Pandora’s Box”, a powerful weapon capable of to control the satellites, causing them to fall as if they were missiles.

January 14

A Star is Born

Starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, the film retraces the troubled love story between successful musician Jackson Maine and penniless artist Ally, who abandoned her dream of becoming a singer… until Jackson convinces her to return to the stage. But as Ally’s career begins to take off, their relationship falls apart due to Jackson’s battle with his inner demons.

January 17

The Goldbergs Season 8

Set in the 1980s, the series tells the story of three brothers and their colorful and loving family.

January 18

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2

The series is a love story starring a middle-aged Detroit compression stocking salesman who falls in love with a Nigerian cardiology nurse while recovering from a heart attack and will do anything to win her over.

20 th January

My band plays pop

Interpreted by Christian De Sica, Massimo Ghini, Angela Finocchiaro, Paolo Rossi and Diego Abatantuono. The Russian tycoon Ivanov dreams of a reunion of his favorite Italian musical group, Popcorn, very famous in the 80s. The manager of the band tries to dissuade him and prefers to counter-propose alternatives in his opinion much more valid, but without success. However, the four members of the band turn down the offer to pursue more palatable dreams and goals. Evidently, however, it is written that the reunion takes place because the aforementioned “dreams and objectives”, as in a mocking game of fate, all suddenly fail, inducing the old comrades to accept the bizarre proposal. The artists, a little rusty, are ready for the new adventure, depressed but ready …

January 22

