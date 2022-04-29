the new information revealed by the autopsy of the young woman who died in Mexico – Prensa Libre

After 13 days without hearing from her, the body of the young woman was found inside a cistern in a motel close to the road where she was abandoned by a driver who was going to take her home.

The case of Debanhi Escobar a young woman who died in Nuevo León, continues to reveal new information about the reasons for her death after disappeared on April 8.

One week after the location of Debanhi Escobar’s body, The Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office revealed new information obtained from the autopsy of the deceased young woman.

According to Eduardo Villagómez, coordinator of the Forensic Medicine service of the prosecutor’s office, the autopsy revealed that Debanhi Escobar was still alive when she fell into the cistern of water located in the Nueva Castilla motel.

“Because of the place and what we found, the girl fell still alive,” the official said.

This procedure also found evidence that the body of the 18-year-old girl did not have water in the lungsa situation that rules out that his death was due to drowning.

Likewise, Villagómez reported that Debanhi Escobar had a “deep skull contusion” and had two severe blows to the faceone on the forehead and one on the nose.

Finally, the forensic doctor reported that, according to the studies carried out, The young woman had been dead for 13 days when her body was found inside a cistern.

Until nowthe Nuevo León authorities have not clarified whether Debanhi Escobar was sexually assaulted before her deathnor if the death of the young woman was premeditated Or was it the product of an accident?

The last images we have of Debanhi Escobar alive were taken by the security cameras of the Nueva Castilla motel, where weeks later his body was found lifeless inside a cistern.