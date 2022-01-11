Assignment of the fifth of the pensions: from January 1, 2022 are operational i new interest rates communicated by the MEF.

With the Message 95 of January 10, INPS announces the application of these new rates in the first quarter of 2022, from 1 January to March 31st.

The reported rates are broken down by age classes and for loan amount.

Therefore, they vary depending on whether the loan is lower or higher than 15,000 euros, and depending on the age of those who extinguish it with employee loans.

The Institute also specifies that the functionality “Fifth odds” blocks the electronic notification carried out by banks and financial intermediaries in the event that they realize fifth assignment plans with rates higher than conventional ones.

Let’s analyze the INPS note in more detail.

Sale of the fifth of pensions: the new interest rates for the first quarter of 2022

With the message 95 of January 10, 2022, INPS communicates the update of the interest rates carried out by the MEF.

The new ones TEGM, namely i average overall effective rates, which banks and financial intermediaries practice, have been in force since January 1st to March 31st 2022, and apply to loans repaid with employee loans salary or pension.

The Department of the Treasury of the MEF has published the updated rates with the decree 100576 of December 28, 2021.

Interest rates are distinguished on the basis of loan amounts, if lower and higher than 15,000 euros, and are as follows:

Amount in euros Average rates Wear threshold rates Up to 15,000 euros 10.97 17.7125 Over 15,000 euros 7.08 12.8500

Based on these new TEGMs, i APR threshold rates, namely i global effective rates, which banks and financial intermediaries apply to loans repaid with assignment of the fifth of the pension.

THE new interest rates agreements for pensioners are distributed as follows:

Age classes Loans up to 15,000 euros Loans over 15,000 euros up to 59 years 8.21 6.11 between 60 and 64 years 9.01 6.91 between 65 and 69 years 9.81 7.71 between 70 and 74 years 10.51 8.41 between 75 and 79 years 11.31 9.21 over 79 years old 17.7125 12.8500

The INPS states that the age range refers to that of the pensioner at the expiry of the amortization schedule of the loan.

As can be seen, the threshold rates for over 79 they coincide with the usury threshold rates reported in the MEF decree.

Rates apply for the first quarter of 2022, from January 1st to March 31st.

Assignment of the fifth of pensions 2022: blocking control and other protections prepared by INPS

“Fifth odds“Is the INPS online procedure for making the assignment of the fifth.

If banks and financial intermediaries were to apply higher rates compared to those required by law, a check “blocker“.

INPS will not notify the salary-backed loan plans to which higher rates than conventional ones are applied.

The update concerns the retirees that yield a fifth of your pension for the repayment of a loan.

In addition to the aforementioned blocking control, the INPS has also provided other safeguards for the pensioner applying for the loan.

In particular, the INPS:

assesses that the bank or financial intermediary has all requirements required by law;

required by law; consider that the installment provided for in the contract between the pensioner and the intermediary is not higher to one fifth of the pension;

provided for in the contract between the pensioner and the intermediary to one fifth of the pension; evaluates that they are indicated in the contract all the expenses at the expense of the pensioner.

If all of these checks are successful, theINPS charges the amount to be returned to the bank or financial intermediary directly on the pension, within the maximum limit of one fifth per month.