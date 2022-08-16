the new international audiovisual hub of 2022

In recent years many American and English films have chosen wonderful places in Spain to shoot part of their films or series and we see it more and more. Some of the most recent have been Uncharted (2022) by the incredible Tom Holland, which was shot for a large part in Barcelona, Way Down (2021) starring Freddie Highmore, an Englishman in love with Spain and in whose film you can appreciate the beauty of the Spanish capital, too Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) which was shot in part in Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Almería, in addition to blade runner 2049 (2017) in which some of his landscapes were inspired by some parts of Spain such as Almería and Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) whose images of the desert were shot in Fuerteventura.

Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg inside the Basilica of Santa María del Mar in Barcelona / TechUnwrapped

Although this idea of ​​American producers coming to Spain to shoot their films is not a recent thing, since many of the western films of the 1960s were shot in the incredible landscapes of Almería, such as the mythical film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) by Clint Eastwood. Also, many film directors who have marked cinematographic history have shot several films in Spanish territory, such as the filmmaker Orson Welles whose films such as Mister Arkadin (1955), Chimes at Midnight (1965), An Immortal Story (1968) or Fraud (1973) were shot in different parts of the country. Stanley Kubrick He shot Espartaco (1960) in Alcalá de Henares, Colmenar Viejo and Navacerrada (Madrid), Iriépal and Taracena (Guadalajara). Another long-time Spanish-loving US director is steven spielbergin Spain he has shot Empire of the Sun (1987) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

Harrison Ford on the beach of Mónsul (Almería) in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade / La voz de Almería

Series shot in Spain

Likewise, many internationally renowned series have shot some of their chapters in Spain. The best known example is Game of Thrones (2011-2019) that were shot in many parts of Spain, also some chapters of BlackMirror (2011-present) were shot entirely in Spain as “Odio Nacional” or “Black Museum”. Some episodes of Penny Dreadful (2014-2016) also touched Spanish soil, as well as Doctor Who (1963-present) or The Crown (2016-present).

Game of Thrones scene shot in the bullring of Osuna (Seville)

Game of Thrones in El Alcázar de Sevilla / El Diario

Asteroid City

The new movie of wes anderson (The French Dispatch, 2021) titled Asteroid City, a romantic movie with an upmarket cast like Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks or Margot Robbie it was shot last 2021 in Chinchon, a characteristic town of Madrid. It is still in production, but is expected to be released later this year.

Tom Hanks leaving El Parador de Chinchón on the set of Asteroid City / SplashNews.com

The interpreter

Guy Ritchie (The Gentleman, 2019) shot earlier this year in Alicante and in the Saragossa military base his new movie The Interpreter starring Jake Gyllenhall and Alexander Ludwig. They spent 2 months shooting in the town of Alicante, which in the film is Afghanistan, leaving more than 2.5 million euros in economic benefits for the city. The film will be released in 2023.

the mother

Jennifer Lopez recorded last March the film The mother, the largest production of Netflix of 2022 in Europe. The actress recorded for two months in The Gran Canarian palms, specifically the neighborhoods of Vegueta and Triana. She co-stars in it alongside Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes.

Jennifer Lopez on the set of The mother / The world

A town called Malice

Cast of A Town called Malice / Sky Group

The Canary Islands are without a doubt the perfect film setting as the English series A town called Malice began filming this January in Tenerife and is starring Jason Fleming, Jack Rowan and Martha Plimpton. However, the series is set on the Costa del Sol, specifically in Marbella. This criminal thriller is produced by Sky Studios and will be available on the platform sky max in 2023. @worldwide