The new international poster of The Last Duel, the blockbuster by Ridley Scott • Universal Movies

There 20th Century Studios has just published the new international poster of The Last Duel, the blockbuster directed by the director Ridley Scott.

After the official presentation which took place during the last edition of the Venice Film Festival, the blockbuster directed by Ridley Scott is preparing to make its debut in Italian cinemas starting from the next one October 14, just as signaled by the new international poster. (Find the poster in the official tweet at the bottom of the page).

THE LAST DUEL

PRODUCTION: The Oscar® winner Matt Damon (Will Hunting – Rebel genius, Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge) is Jean de Carrouges; the two-time Academy Award® nominee Adam Driver (Story of a Marriage, BlacKkKlansman) is Jacques Le Gris; the Emmy® winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy – Game Hero) is Marguerite de Carrouges; and two-time Academy Award® winner Ben Affleck (Argo, Will Hunting – Rebel genius) is Count Pierre d’Alençon. The screenplay is signed by the Oscar® nominee Nicole Holofcener (Original copy) & Ben Affleck & Matt Damon and is based on the book of Eric Jager. The film is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh (Manchester by the Sea), Jennifer Fox (The Jackal – Nightcrawler), Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, while Kevin Halloran (Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge), Drew Vinton (Promised Land), Madison Ainley (Justice League) are the executive producers. DISTRIBUTION: In Italian cinemas from October 14, 2021.

PLOT: The historical film is a sobering cinematic drama set during the Hundred Years War that explores the omnipresent power of men, the fragility of justice, and the strength and courage of a woman willing to fight alone in name of truth. Based on real events, the film reveals long-held assumptions about the latest authorized duel in France between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who have become bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife Marguerite is viciously attacked by Le Gris, an accusation he denies, she refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that endangers her life. . The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God.


