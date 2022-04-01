The new iPhone SE available for presale at Amazon Mexico; check its price and models

Editorial: Offers / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

A few months ago, Apple surprised the world by announcing the new model of the iPhone SE. It is a mobile that, in short, offers all the power of some of the most recent Apple phones, but that is cut in some features in order to be the cheapest entry point to the iOS ecosystem.

If since you saw it it caught your attention, we have news that will surely interest you. What happens is that pre-sale of the different models and colors of the new iPhone SE is already available in Amazon Mexico.

So, you can now reserve the 64 GB iPhone SE in black, white or red in exchange for $11,499 MXN. If you need more storage space, you can opt for the 128 GB version, which is offered in the same colors and costs $12,999 MXN. Does it seem little to you? The 256 GB model is also an option, but you will have to shell out $15,999 MXN to get it.

All these iPhone SE models will go on sale on April 8, 2022. We remind you that Amazon Mexico charges orders until you ship them, so it’s a payment you’ll have to worry about until next week.

Here are the links to buy this phone:

64GB ― $11,499 MXN

128GB ― $12,999 MXN

256GB ― $15,999 MXN

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon Mexico affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this publication. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

What did you think of the new iPhone SE? Are you excited to have this new phone? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more offers and presales related to the world of gaming and technology.

Related Video: The Ugliest Special Edition Consoles