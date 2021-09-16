The new issue of «Prog» will be on newsstands tomorrow!

And 38!

In this convulsive moment at the international level it seems to me that time is running faster. Strange, with all the pandemic limitations it should go slower. Several times in the last few months it has occurred to me to think about June 2015, when “Prog Italy” is born. I didn’t think then that we would still be in contact so many years later, as they are trying to make us understand in every way that music is no longer so important.

So I wanted to re-read the editorial of «Prog Italia» 1, which, together with the others, led me to get to know you more, meeting many of you around Italy or replying to your numerous messages. Over time, I found that I underestimated our common need for music. And then I recovered part of the words of that first editorial, which still represent me …

“I really love two concepts. The first is: without memory there is no future. The second goes, more or less, like this: each of us has the right and the duty to have dreams to cultivate, which, at least from time to time, must materialize in order to continue to evoke them. I hope that «Prog Italia» can also serve this purpose. So?

And then music, as always, today more than yesterday, ever stronger next to those who still live it as a primary need. On the other hand, what life would it be without music ?! ”.

In this issue: JETHRO TULL 1971-2021 / AQUALUNG 50TH ANNIVERSARY – LUIS BACALOV – BLACK MIDI – BLUDEEPA – WISHBONE ASH / 1970-1981 – PHIL MILLER – PINK FLOYD / Speciale MEDDLE – CODE C – ISILDURS BANE / PETER HAMMILL – ROVESCIO DELLA MEDAGLIA / THE BIBLE 50TH ANNIVERSARY – CONCERT FOR DEMETRIUS / June 14, 1979 – CLAUDIO FABI – BERNARDO LANZETTI – OSANNA / SUDDANCE

Some previews of “Prog Italia” 39 (on newsstands November 19): Speciale Nursery Cryme, the Genesis album that turns 50, Patto, Corrado Rustici, Deus Ex Machina, Il Porto di Venere etc …

«Prog Italia» 38 is dedicated to the memory of two musicians who died during the summer of 2021, outside the routes traveled by rock stars: Alberto Gaviglio, guitarist of the Locanda delle Fate, e Franco Mussita, soul of the Rangers.

Guido Bellachioma

