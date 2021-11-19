20th Century Fox announced the new release dates in Italy for two of their upcoming films, West Side Story And The King’s Man – The Origins.

The new Italian dates of West Side Story and The King’s Man – Le Origini: that’s when they will come out

The release dates of two films soon arriving in Italian cinemas have been revealed, West Side Story And The King’s Man – The Origins, produced by 20th Century Fox and distributed in our country by The Walt Disney Company Italy. The first, directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the mid-1950s musical of the same name, will hit our theaters on December 23, 2021, while the new film in the saga of Matthew Vaughn will be screened from January 5, 2022.

Set in mid-1950s New York, the West Side Story (which you can retrieve in the home video on Amazon.it) is a repetition of the famous work of Willian Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet, telling the love between two young people, Tony And Maria, divided by the feud between two gangs, the Sharks, whose leader, Bernard, is also Mary’s brother, ei Jets, of which Tony is a founding member. Steven Spielberg’s film script was written by Tony Kushner, winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award. The cast of the film inspired by West Side Story see Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) e Rita Moreno (Valentina). The choreographies inspired by the musical are directed and conceived by Justin Peck, while to the conductors Gustavo Dudamel And David Newman and to the composer Jeanine Tesori was entrusted with the task of creating and recording the music for the film.

The King’s Man – The Origins will put a new piece of the story of spies devised by Matthew Vaughn on an original idea of ​​the comic Secret Service from Mark Millar (available here on Amazon.it), telling the origins of the secret organization of which the protagonists of the first two films of 2014 and 2017 are part (also these that you can recover on Amazon.it). The outbreak of the pandemic forced the production of the film to postpone its release several times, originally scheduled for 2019, then for the end of 2021 and now for the beginning of 2022. Along with other films, The King’s Man – The Origins it will arrive only in cinemas, therefore not at the same time also on Disney + as happened previously with other films distributed by Disney. The cast of the film will see appear Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou And Charles Dance. Mark Millar And Dave Gibbons, the two authors of the comic from which the saga is based, are among the executive producers along with Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn And Ralph Fiennes.