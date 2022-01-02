The new Italian films collect flops. The musical of the magician Spielberg saves us

Sad start of the year for Italian cinema, not only for the miserable takings (apart from the sensational triumph of “Spider-man”, all the other Christmas releases are more or less heavy flops) but above all for the quality. After the embarrassing Santa Claus of Siani and De Sica, the almost homonymous Genovese and Genovesi arrive to send two very modest operas of sure failure to the fray of the box office. Good for us that the maestro Spielberg has signed a beautiful musical, that Spain surprises us with a comedy that is as entertaining as it is intelligent and that American animated cinema confirms its state of grace.

WEST SIDE STORY

By Steven Spielberg with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBos. Use.

The magician Spielberg made his debut in the musical at 75, directing the remake of the “West side story” of sixty years ago, and packs a perfect film, technically better than the previous one. The story of the love story between two young people belonging to opposing ethnic clans who clash in deadly fights in the streets of New York remains faithful to the prototype, limiting itself to highlighting the problems of the time that time has aggravated. Impeccable choreography, Bernstein’s immortal music, eye-catching photography and sets, masterful direction. The protagonists, who sing, dance and act very well, however, do not have the charisma of the originals. Rating: 8

SING 2

By Garth Jennings. Use.

Second episode of the saga that unites “X-Factor” to “Zootropolis”. This time the entrepreneur koala tries to make his debut in the most important theater of the metropolis with his leading artists: the singing mouse, the rocking porcupine, the shy elephant (named Mina!), The pianist ape, the dancing pigs and animal company. Although not as enthralling as the first, the film is a musical cartoon orchestrated with grace and inventiveness for the enjoyment of all. Amazing music (even U2) fortunately not dubbed, hilarious gags, fast rhythm, excellent animation technique to parody the talents and celebrate the world of entertainment. Rating: 7

SEVEN WOMEN

IT’S A MISTERY

By Alessandro Genovesi with Margherita Buy, Diana Del Bufalo, Sabrina Impacciatore. Italy.

On Christmas Eve, while a snow storm is raging outside, poor Marcello dies stabbed in the bed of his country villa. The exit is blocked, the phone and the cars out of order. Who killed him? The icy wife, the alcoholic mother-in-law, the neurotic sister-in-law, the seductive ex, the maid lover or the rebellious daughters? Genovesi shoots the remake of a French success signed by Ozon, making the result much worse. The packaging is professional, but the lack of rhythm and theatrical structure accentuate the verbiage of a static film, which doesn’t take off as a thriller or a brilliant comedy. Rating: 5

SUPER HEROES

By Paolo Genovese with Alessandro Borghi, Jasmine Trinca, Greta Scarano. Italy

True superheroes are the couples who manage to stay together over time. So a designer invents a comic that tells about her love with a physics teacher at the university. Genovese directs a film as ambitious as it is wrong, which contains all the most worn-out stereotypes of the sentimental genre aggravated by a narrative confusion that constantly alternates temporal planes, removing tension from events whose outcome we already know. Rating: 4

THE PERFECT GARMENT

By Fernando León de Aranoa with Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor. Spain

The secret of life is to find a balance: in work, in love, in relationships with others. It is no coincidence that the film is set in a scale factory. But sometimes you have to rig the scales to find balance, says Oscar-winning Javier Bardem. In fact, the crude and hilarious apologue means that we are so humanly imperfect that our days are plotted with hypocrisy, blackmail and betrayal while we fill our mouths with altruism, transparency and fidelity. The bosses are cynical and ruthless as in Ken Loach, but not even the workers and the sacked are innocent. De Aranoa knows how to be biting and in step with the times, like the Risi and Monicelli of the past: the Spanish comedy has replaced the Italian one. Rating: 8

SPIDERMAN NO WAY HOME

By Jon Watts with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hardy. use

Amazing Christmas for Marvel fans, which sets up a complete nativity scene of the three Spider-Man on the screen (Maguire, Garfield and Holland) and all the villains (from Goblin to Octopus), with Doctor Strange, Venom and Devil guests of honor. Miracles of the multiverse, which becomes ethical and spectacular multicinema. A blockbuster full of drama, irony, references and quotes, a little zipped but in step with the times. Not a Spiderman film but about Spiderman and the great responsibilities that superpowers entail. Rating: 8

DIABOLIK

Dei Manetti Bros with Luca Marinelli, Miriam Leone, Valerio Mastandrea Italy

The Manetti brothers celebrate the myth of Diabolik, the charm of comics and genre cinema with a deeply vintage film. Instead of updating the criminal created by the Giussani sisters sixty years ago, the two directors recreate with passion and skill the atmospheres of those black adventures, the locations of the imaginary Clerville, the stereotypical psychologies of the characters (but perhaps Marinelli exaggerates in robotic acting), the captivating simplicity of the plot, even the split screen that divides the screen into various frames to imitate comic strips. The result is an anomalous product in our own cinematography, technically and philologically rigorous with great care, but so foreign to our times as to seem like a nostalgia operation. Will it be a defect or an advantage? Rating: 7

ONE SECOND

By Zhang Yimou with Zhang Yi, Wei Fan, Liu Haocun. China

An inmate escapes the labor camp to go to the cinema where a newsreel will be shown featuring the daughter whom he has not seen for years. But the film of the film is first stolen by a girl and then unrolls in the mud risking to destroy itself. It is only the beginning of a passionate celebration of cinema, of the sacredness of the shots that immortalize and spectacularize reality, of the fascination and fragility of the world of images. But it is also a return of the master Zhang Yimou to talk about his China and to denounce the terrible climate of the Cultural Revolution. Written, directed and interpreted to perfection, it already has the breath of a classic. Rating: 8