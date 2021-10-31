the new Italian headquarters of the Group

Historic moment for the Italian and European motoring world: on November 3, in Turin, it will be inaugurated the Stellantis Italy House, the new headquarters of the super Group born from the merger between FCA and PSA which, among its many objectives, also has that of reaffirming its link with the capital of Piedmont and with a territory that holds a priceless heritage in the automotive sector.

With the debut of Stellantis Italy House, the modalities of presence change to favor rowing working which will represent 70% of the total. The offices of the new headquarters will also change, redesigned to comply with current regulations and to ensure the well-being of those who use them. Furthermore, the Stellantis Group is developing new tools to be able to better face the future challenges of a market whose leadership it wants to maintain and strengthen, also and above all by leveraging the opportunities offered by the electrification strategy.

From the point of view of zero-emission mobility, a great example of the work done so far by Stellantis is represented by the success achieved by New 500 electric which recently received the Auto Europa 2022 award and was elected as the best car produced and marketed in Europe by UIGA journalists together with a jury of opinion leaders and another one of fans of the world of four wheels.

The strategy aimed at electrification is evidenced by the programs relating to the Italian production centers, all involved in the green transition. During the month of July, on the occasion of EV Day, Stellantis announced that it was working to transform the Termoli plant into the third European gigafactory. In total, there will be five gigafactories between Europe and North America that will serve to meet Stellantis’ need for batteries and EV components.

Loading... Advertisements

The Melfi plant, on the other hand, will be used for the production lines of four new BEV models expected from 2024 and for the assembly line reserved for batteries. At Atessa, in the Sevel plant, leadership in the production of commercial vehicles will be confirmed, also in the BEV variant, while Turin will become a center of excellence and competence for the energy transition and electrification with the Stellantis Turin Manufacturing District project.