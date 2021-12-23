The new Italian trailer of Uncharted, the film based on the videogame • Universal Movies

News

The new Italian trailer of Uncharted, the film based on the videogame

Sony Pictures has released the new official trailer of Uncharted, the film based on the video game saga of the same name, interpreted for the occasion by mister Spider-Man “Tom Holland“.

With the new trailer, you can find it below in the Italian version, the Sony has also formalized the Italian release date for the next one February 17, 2022, that is one day before the American date. A was also released new synopsis updated:

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

UNCHARTED

PRODUCTION: The script passed into the hands of Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim and Eric Warren Singer. The latest draft was signed by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. The management is by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland – Venom). CAST: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle. DISTRIBUTION: In February 2022 in Italian cinemas, on February 18 in the US.

PLOT: Uncharted is the video game series developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 that has sold nearly 42 million copies globally. The latest video game released (without taking into account the two spin-pff two spin-offs The golden abyss and The lost legacy) is Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.


