In the Biagi room of Palazzo Lombardia the new Italy was born, which has nothing to do with the “young Italy” of Mazzini’s memory, but concerns the new creature conceived and shaped by Cordiano Dagnoni, Milanese, Lombard, man of the world who dreams of continuing to make his mark with his new “creature” as in this wonderful space year, where the tricolor and blue have enveloped the planet on more than one occasion.

Dagnoni, elected on 21 February last, has found a healthy environment, this must be said. The track sector is certainly not doing well from today and the problem – if it is a problem – is to continue in the groove with a structure capable of continuing the work done, with technicians – like Marco Villa for example – who guarantee continuity.

Cordiano Dagnoni, with the new general secretary Marcello Tolu and the team manager of the blue teams as well as responsible for the road technical structure Roberto Amadio and Luciano Fusarpoli manager of the technical structure of the track (manager of the highest level, purchase from ten and praise), this morning held the new technical set-up, unveiling the team, strictly with a capital “S” as our national team has always been defined in the world male, the one that once belonged to Giradengo and Binda, Martini, Fusi and Ballerini, Bettini and Cassani.

Dagnoni has chosen his men, as it should be, as every manager does in his own company. He wants discontinuity with the past, with those 16 years marked Renato Di Rocco, who as president he had chosen as an image and operative man Davide Cassani, coordinator of all the blue teams, an already popular face for having been a high-level professional as well as being the face and technical voice of state television for eighteen years. The results are there to see, there have been, with the highest point reached with Elia Viviani’s Olympic gold in Rio and a dream that vanished for nothing – in a downhill curve – with Vincenzo Nibali, but this is history. .

Today a new story is born that needs to be told, that sees only two coaches in their place: Marco Villa the little big man on the track, the silent man who speaks with the results and with his eyes. AND Marino Amadori, who will hold the bar of the Under 23s by popular acclaim, given that a breezy shift to the women’s sector (it would have been a return and was well regarded by the teams) has raised the shields of the amateur teams and, good the Federal president, to duly hold them bill. Villa will double its commitment, but there is nothing new: he is already working like a madman. He’s not the type to spare. So for him here is the whole track sector, both male and female: coordinator of both sectors.

If Marco Villa doubles, Daniele Bennati is revealed for the first time. It is the new entry, even if the Federal President Dagnoni no longer wants “the man alone in command, but a gentle and capable recruiter who knows how to shape national teams at the height without being protagonists”, explains the number one of our movement.

41 years old, from Arezzo, an important past as a professional runner, Bennati was an appreciated director of the Cassani Nationals and the teams of Basso, Contador and Valverde. Growing up with Mario Cipollini, the man from Arezzo has a particular feeling with Roberto Amadio, with whom he raced for three seasons at the increasingly regretted Liquigas of Paolo Zani and Paolo Dal Lago. At his side he will have two expert collaborators: one who in the blue round it has been around for some time, while the other is a new entry.

Marco Velo, already Cassani’s right arm for the time trial sector, will have full powers. He will be the sole manager of the sector, also because he enjoys great consideration both by someone like Filippo Ganna as well as by his trainer David Dario Cioni. Mario Scirea it will instead be the link and link between professionals and under 23 and, therefore, will collaborate with both Bennati and Amadori.

Also important is the change in the women’s sector, where the multiple medalists (316, for the record) Edoardo Dino Salvoldi will pass to the juniors on the road, while women will go to his right arm Paolo Sangalli, which will take care of elite women and road juniors, because as mentioned, the track will be the responsibility of Villa, and will be able to avail itself of the collaboration of the 30-year-old from Val di Non Rossella Callovi, graduated in Sports Sciences, formerly in the Salvoldi team.

AND Dino Salvoldi what happens to it? After years (in 2001 he was already a collaborator of Dario Broccardo, since 2005 reference technician) will go to take care of the junior boys. While Rino De Candido, for years at the helm of the juniors, he will take the place of a charismatic and winning figure like Mario Valentini in Paralympic sector.

The youth sector? Silvia Epis confirmed, the first technical woman in the history of Federciclismo. And the sector off road? At the top of the pyramid a respectable man recognized and recognizable as Massimo Ghirotto, under which there will be Mirko Celestino for the Xco-Xcm; Luigi Bielli for indoor cycling; Simone Fabbri for DH; Tommaso Lupi for Bmx; Daniele Pontoni for the cyclocross and gravel sector; Angelo Rocchetti for the Trials e Federico Ventura for Bmx and Free Style.

This is the new Italy of Cordiano Dagnoni, a renewed and redesigned team with the intention of continuing in the wake of a first-rate Italian cycling tradition, trying to grow and improve in many sectors (such as in the fast specialties, for example) where ours presence is a non-presence. There is a lot to do, a lot to preserve, a lot to collect. Roberto Amadio knows this well, his collaborators, starting with Marco Villa, know perfectly well how to do it. Have a good trip guys. Good job everyone.

Youth sector

EPIS SILVIA Youth

Para-cycling sector

DE CANDIDO RINO Para-cycling

Off-road sector

CELESTINE MIRKO XCO-XCM

BIELLI LUIGI Indoor Cycling

FABBRI SIMONE DH

LUPI TOMMASO BMX

PONTONI DANIELE Cyclocross / Gravel

ROCCHETTI ANGELO Trials

VENTURA FEDERICO BMX Free Style

Track sector

VILLA MARCO Male and Female Track

Road sector

AMADORI MARINO Road Men U23

SALVOLDI EDOARDO Road and Junior track

SANGALLI PAOLO Strada Feminine

VELO MARCO Crono Strada

BENNATI DANIELE Professionals