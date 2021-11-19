The new Iveco starts: priority to alliances and for now no coupon

Turin. The Iveco Group roadshow with banks and analysts from today to November 24, the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Cnh Industrial before Christmas, the actual demerger on January 1, 2022 and the listing in Milan from day 3: to the shareholders 1 new Iveco Group share will go to every 5 of Cnh Industrial. It is the agenda that in just over a month will make the newborn Iveco Group undertake, under the guidance of the designated CEO Gerrit Marx (in the photo), a new path following the decision, announced on Wall Street in September 2019, to separate from Cnh Industrial the on-road activities (trucks and vans, buses, vehicles for defense, civil protection, quarries and mines, firefighting, engines and transmission systems, as well as financial services) from off-road ones (agricultural and construction machinery ).

Marx, alongside Suzanne Heywood and Oddone Incisa, respectively current president and CFO of Cnh Industrial, at yesterday’s “Investor Day” in Turin, anticipated the main objectives of Iveco Group, including the achievement of net zero emissions of CO2 in 2040, “10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement”. In this regard, the company has signed “The Climate Pledge”, a commitment jointly founded by Amazon and Global Optimism. Targets for 2026 have also been set: net revenues from industrial activities between 16.5 and 17.5 billion (from 11.8 in 2019); Adjusted EBIT margin between 5 and 6% (3.6% in the pre-Covid year) and adjusted net profit between 0.6 and 0.8 billion, from 0.3 billion again in 2019.

On the other hand, there is no estimate on what the capitalization will be. “The market will decide,” Marx cut short. While «for the first 12 months of business we will not pay dividends, then yes; the goal, now, is to have a strong capital structure, ”said CFO Incisa. «At the moment – added Marx – we have not put funds into the plan for M&A operations, but we do not exclude the possibility for the future. We continue to look at any partnerships, alliances with young companies that orbit around us; maybe we will make investments in the future, but for now it is not in the plan ». The Bavarian manager, who in the past worked in Bain Capital, McKinsey, Daimler, Skoda China to join Cnh Industrial in 2019, said he was open to plans for geographic expansion of the business, with a focus on synergies, industrial collaborations and projects development together with other realities. No mention of the abrupt halt to negotiations with the Chinese giant Faw, which had stepped forward to acquire Iveco, and nothing to say about the recurring rumors of groups (Geely and Hyundai) who would have expressed interest in Italian trucks. At the moment, Iveco Group operates in China with two joint ventures: one on light commercials and the other on engines.

“Thanks to the agreement with Nikola – Marx recalled – we enter the American market indirectly, but only with zero-emission vehicles”. In Ulm, Germany, the plant created by the joint venture between Iveco and Nikola, inaugurated in mid-September, is operational. Nikola Tre electric trucks leave the lines. Finally, on the stock market, the Cnh Industrial stock took a breather: -1.2%.