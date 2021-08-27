the new jacquemus campaign with a great physique

Behind the lens, photographer Drew Vickers, in front of Kendall Jenner. The latest fashion campaign by Jacquemus, the French fashion brand with a colorful and attractive aesthetic that in recent years, thanks to the founder and creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus, has climbed all kinds of peaks, especially that of the social world, has caused discussion . The photographs that tell La Montagne, the Jacquemus Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection, in fact depict Jenner without veils, naked or almost, with a candid and absorbed look, while wearing some of the brand’s garments or accessories.

Naturally, more than the three million followers Jacquemus enjoys on Instagram have not been slow to express consensus and disagreements. The shots of Kendall Jenner naked, with her body on display, her hair down or gathered in a simple way, the natural makeup, seem not to be in line with the thinking of a large majority who, through comments and reactions, expressed perplexity. The debate on the commodification of the woman’s body is, in short, even stronger than ever.

Galeotto more than the others is the first shot made public by the designer, which depicts Kendall Jenner semi-naked, clinging to a pole, wearing a pair of semi-transparent pink knee-highs, matching the mules with heels, and “Le Sac Ciuciu”, one of the Jacquemus bags most emblematic of all, characterized by the same nuance of shocking pink and compact shape.

Irreverent and spontaneous, the Jacquemus campaign with Kendall Jenner shows the public the most significant garments and cult accessories of the next season. For Fall Winter 2021/2022, in fact, Simon Porte Jacquemus had surprised the audience by bringing on the catwalk a collection with the title capable of evoking the coldest season, however made in typically summer colors. Among the proposals, a knitted crop top worn by Jenner herself, who had surprised the international public with her return to the catwalks, on the occasion of the designer and friend’s fashion show.

Not to be missed will be the smaller accessories, typically Jacquemus, such as earrings and bangles, but also the micro bags, a reason that in the past made the French brand a global success. Shot after shot, the vivid colors, Kendall Jenner’s relaxed expression, the tremendously Instagram friendly garments and accessories, can only spark a reaction. For better or for worse, they say, the important thing is that we talk about it.

