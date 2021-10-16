The new James Bond is Prince William!

After only 19 seconds of trailers, for the ceremony for the delivery of his Earthshot Prize Awards, the heir to the throne of England has unleashed the social networks.

Instagram, in particular, was inundated with compliments: enough to push a fan to propose the Prince as next James Bond.

The clip shows William opening a door of Kensington Palace, his official residence in London, and welcoming the presenters of the evening: Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, BBC DJ. In the evening, five prizes (from 1 million pounds each) to those who have distinguished themselves in identifying practical solutions for protecting the environment: chosen by a jury that includes Rania of Jordan, Shakira and Cate Blanchett.

William himself kicked off the works: together with environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, with a speech on the global importance of the initiative. From the Coldplay live (with an electric power supply generated by 60 cyclists) to that of Ed Sheeran, from Shawn Mendes to KSI (everyone has decided to do without private jets) numerous performances at Alexandra Palace. The awards were presented by actresses Emma Thompson and Emma Watson, footballer Salah and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

(Photo Getty Images)